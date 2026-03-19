‘GOAT Back Outside’: JAŸ-Z Announces Anniversary Shows At NYC’s Yankee Stadium

Brooklyn billionaire Sean “JAŸ-Z” Carter announced he will have two celebratory concerts in the home of hip-hop at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York, this summer.

The rapper, who earlier this year kicked off the celebration by releasing the original “Dead Presidents” song, which debuted before his classic 1996 debut album, “Reasonable Doubt,” will be in The Bronx on July 10 and July 11. The first night will be JAŸ-Z 30, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of his first album, while July 11 will be JAŸ-Z 25, an ode to his 2001 project, “The Blueprint.”

Roc Nation announced the news on its website on March 18.

Jigga’s announcement comes immediately after it was revealed that the “Politics As Usual” lyricist will co-headline the popular Roots Picnic with The Roots this year, which will take place in Philadelphia on May 30 and 31.

The festival will take place at the historic Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park.

“Moving the Roots Picnic to Belmont Plateau and bringing JAŸ-Z and The Roots together to perform are both bucket-list moments for us,” Manager of The Roots and President of Live Nation Urban Shawn Gee said in a written statement. “After meeting with Mayor Cherelle Parker and hearing her vision for Philadelphia 250, she truly inspired us to dream even bigger, and we’re grateful to her, Commissioner Susan Slawson, Jazelle Jones, and everyone who helped make it happen. We can’t wait to see everyone in May at the Plat.”

Since the reissue of “Dead Presidents,” fans have been speculating about the recording artist’s moves regarding shows and new music. Roc Nation has set up a website, JAYZ30.com, to keep people abreast of his anticipated moves, but it has also posted other songs on the site since it initially featured the reissue earlier this year.

Fans are definitely taking note and are reacting to the news that one of hip-hop’s finest will be performing at least three times this year!

Nothing like a stadium full of fans to remind us that some of Jay-Z's best bars are older than the kids on TikTok. Here’s to a weekend that’ll knock your AirPods off! — Ice Claw (@IceClaw2140) March 18, 2026

Wait, these two separate concerts for two separate albums. He playing big games! 😂 — TAVV (@djtavv) March 18, 2026

This means one thing:



We getting an album this year — Douglas. Just Douglas. (@DougieRams) March 17, 2026

I guess Jay-Z is going to get all of my money. The Roots picnic and now for this🐐❤️😄 — 80rockstar (@80rockstar) March 18, 2026

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