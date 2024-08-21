JAY-Z Is Now The First Owner Of $340K Bugatti Tourbillon Hyperwatch

Brooklyn-bred businessman Jay-Z enjoys being the first and has accomplished another first. Reportedly, the “In My Lifetime” rapper owns an exclusive $340,000 Bugatti Tourbillon hyperwatch designed by famed jeweler Jacob Arabo.

Arabo posted a video showing Jay-Z rocking the timepiece on his wrist during the Fanatics Fest in New York City over the weekend (August 16-18).

“My dear friend @jayz was the first to own the five-time zone watch. Twenty-five years later, he’s the first to own the Bugatti tourbillon.”

The jewelry designer, who has made custom pieces for many hip-hop recording artists and other celebrities over the years, gave an up-close look at the expensive timepiece on his Jacobandco Instagram page. It states that it mirrors the “architecture of Bugatti’s hypersports car.”

“The Bugatti Tourbillon by Jacob & Co. takes high-performance timekeeping to a new level. Mirroring the architecture of Bugatti’s hypersports car, this watch is an intricate blend of form and function, from its front grille-shaped case to the automaton engine block. The ultimate fusion of automotive and horological excellence.”

The Express Tribune reported that there were only 150 pieces made.

The billionaire was at the Jacob Javits Center for a reimagined version of the once-popular 40/40 club, in which he was a partner. The venue shut its doors last year in anticipation of moving to a new location. But this past weekend, the facsimile of the club served as a VIP area for an invite-only list of select athletes, celebrities, and Fanatics Sportsbook VIP customers who were in attendance.

The venue was home to celebrities, rappers, professional athletes, and esteemed individuals who visited the club, which combined sports, luxury, and entertainment. Fanatics recaptured the look and feel of the 40/40 Club, which opened in 2003.

