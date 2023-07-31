Beyoncé And Tiffany & Co., Release Limited-Edition Collection To Fund HBCU Scholarships

Beyoncé’s Tiffany & Co. partnership has expanded to include a limited-edition collection made especially for her Renaissance tour.

On Saturday, July 29, Tiffany & Co announced “The Return to Tiffany® x Beyoncé Collection” with 100% of proceeds going to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s About Love Scholarship. Announced on the first anniversary of Bey’s “Renaissance” album, the collection includes three necklaces co-designed by Bey that reflect both sides of the partnership.

One side reads “Tiffany & Co. New York 925,” while the other shouts out Beyoncé’s seventh studio album.

“Welcome to the Renaissance Beyoncé 925,” it reads.

Introducing the Return to Tiffany® x Beyoncé Collection. 100% of the profits from the sales of the limited-edition collection will be donated to the About Love Scholarship. Available exclusively on https://t.co/mJbMcdwui2. Learn more: https://t.co/XbisscPQy5 #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/bS3QmmEDi8 — Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) July 29, 2023

The three pieces aren’t cheap and range in price from $275 to $700. But all proceeds will go toward The About Love scholarship, a partnership between Tiffany & Co, Beyoncé’ Bey Good Foundation, and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation.

The About Love Scholarship funds education for students in the creative and arts field at five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) including Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State Universit in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University in Ohio.

The proceeds will add to the more than $2 million Tiffany & Co. has already given to Bey and Jay’s foundations, Teen Vogue reports.

Beyoncé has been dripped out in Tiffany & Co. pieces throughout her Renaissance. The luxury jewelry allows fans to shop the pieces on their site that include the Tiffany T earrings, the Tiffany HardWear gauge links Bey’s been seen in, and a custom Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti® Mesh dress she opened her Toronto show in, among others.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s About Love campaign launched in 2021 with a luxury ad spotlighting the superstar couple. It came after Beyonce modeled more than 200 carats of Tiffany diamonds — including an iconic 128.54-carat yellow diamond necklace she was the first Black woman to ever wear. The necklace had already been worn by Audrey Hepburn and Lady Gaga.

