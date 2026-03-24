Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Over 1.6 Million JAŸ-Z Fans Waited In Online Queue For Tickets To Album Anniversary Concerts Fans flooded Ticketmaster by the hundreds of thousands to score tickets to the coveted shows.







JAŸ-Z may have a problem on his hands as over 1.6 million fans reportedly waited in the online ticket queue for his anniversary concert.

The New York rapper is having his own career renaissance, returning to multiple stages ahead of the upcoming 30th and 25th anniversaries of his acclaimed albums “Reasonable Doubt” and “The Blueprint,” respectively. As pre-sale tickets to the two shows at Yankee Stadium went live, over a million people flocked to Ticketmaster to get their seats for the coveted performances.

The shows will take place July 10 and 11 at the iconic Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, as JAŸ-Z pays tribute to the two projects that solidified his legendary status in hip-hop. Eager fans immediately tried to snag tickets to the exclusive shows, with Complex Music reporting that over 800,000 people were in the queue for both nights, bringing the total to over 1.6 million site visitors.

Over 800K people were in the queue for BOTH of Jay-Z's upcoming Yankee Stadium concert 🤯



A total of 1.6M+ people were trying to buy tickets for Hov's 'Reasonable Doubt' and 'The Blueprint' shows. pic.twitter.com/yvFfOGTTkh — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 23, 2026

However, the second night of the two-day residency had the most attention, with over 847,000 potential attendees trying to get tickets. Tickets remaining in the general sale went live on March 24, with the frenzy expected to wage on.

Naturally, the price went significantly up as demand for tickets skyrocketed. StubHub has already shown resale tickets above the initial price, but still range from the high $200s to over $3,000 for bleacher seats on the first night.

Fans, however, can catch JAŸ-Z at another festival before his solo showcase. The 56-year-old was named as the headliner for this year’s Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, announced days before his anniversary shows.

As for whether this rollout of shows will make way for another JAŸ-Z album, that prospect remains in question. Before his return to the spotlight, JAŸ-Z had popped out for guest appearances at his wife’s, Beyoncé, for her Cowboy Carter tour.

Although he has taken a break from releasing new music since 2017’s “4:44,” JAŸ-Z is showing fans that he still holds his crown in hip-hop.

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