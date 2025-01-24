Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jay-Z’s New Partnership With South Korean Music Platform Will Allow Fans To Purchase Song Royalties Jay-Z partnered with a South Korean platform to allow fans to invest in music royalties.







Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has teamed up with a South Korean music fintech platform, allowing fans the opportunity to earn money from the songs they stream.

Roc Nation’s new partnership with South Korean fintech company Musicow introduces what it’s calling the first Music Equity Service Provider in the U.S., Billboard reports. The partnership gives consumers the opportunity to invest in music royalties, following Musicow’s model of allowing music rights owners to buy, trade, or sell shares of royalty revenue to potential investors.

It’s a win-win for creators and music superfans, as music makers will be able to break down royalty revenue into fractions and sell shares of their tracks, while consumers can earn revenue from their favorite artists by investing in music royalties as an alternative asset class.

“The music industry is evolving into a shared ecosystem where fans and creators can earn together,” Roc Nation Vice Chairman Jay Brown said.

“Our mission is not only to support and empower artists by providing the tools and services they need to build a better music ecosystem but also to give everyone access to the financial opportunities the music industry offers.”

Founded in 2016, Musicow originally launched as a platform for investors to buy and sell stakes in K-pop song copyrights through public auctions or online marketplaces. Now, with its partnership with Roc Nation, U.S. music fans will have the chance to do the same.

When the new platform launches, expected in the first quarter of 2025, early users will get a head start with a free $10 in their Musicow wallet, allowing them to begin earning royalties before the competition.

Musicow CEO Woo Rhee cites the Roc Nation partnership as an “incredible opportunity to drive innovation and redefine the future of our industry.”

“I’m confident that together, we have the vision, expertise, and enthusiasm to create transformative progress and unlock limitless potential,” Rhee added.

