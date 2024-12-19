Money by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jay-Z’s Marcy Ventures Merges With The Investment Firm Founded By Former Obama Adviser Pendulum Holdings Jay-Z's Marcy Venture Partners has officially merged with the investment arm of Pendulum Holdings.







Jay-Z’s Marcy Ventures has strengthened its Black buying power by merging with the investment arm of Pendulum Holdings, founded by former Barack Obama adviser Robbie Robinson.

The hip-hop mogul’s Marcy Venture Partners has merged with Pendulum Opportunities, to create MarcyPen Capital Partners, Tech Crunch reports. The merger was finalized in September, according to the private equity-industry database Preqin and records filed with the California Secretary of State.

Now, as one entity, the newly established MarcyPen Capital Partners manages $900 million in assets. The company is building on Pendulum Opportunities’ earlier effort to raise a $250 million Fund II, a goal it continues to pursue under the new name MarcyPen Opportunities Fund II. An SEC filing shows it has already secured more than $100 million.

This marks the latest milestone for Marcy Ventures, founded in 2018 by Jay-Z, Jay Brown, and Larry Marcus. The trio shares a strong business history, with Brown co-founding Roc Nation and Marcus co-founding Walden VC, which invested in Pandora Radio and theatre ticket company TodayTix.

Together, they have led Marcy Venture Partners, backing a range of companies, including Partake Foods, web3 company Spatial Labs, Madison Reed, and Rihanna’s successful lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty. Many of the businesses under their portfolio are Black-owned or operated, including Savage x Fenty and the tech incubator Spatial Labs.

Robinson founded Pendulum Holdings in 2019 as a strategic growth investing and advisory platform aimed at accelerating opportunities and value creation for founders and leaders of color. Pendulum’s mission is to transform how successful companies are built and redefine who has the opportunity to build them.

The Morehouse alumnus played a key role in managing the Obama family’s financial affairs after they left the White House and continues to serve as an adviser. Robinson and his investment firm keep a low profile, with Pendulum Holdings and Pendulum Opportunities choosing not to participate in interviews, maintain a website, or publicly announce any deals since their inception.

