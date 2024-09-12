by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jay-Z And Michael Rubin Team Up To Host $250K Blackjack Event In Atlantic City Jay-Z and Michael Rubin are teaming back up to host another one of their lavish blackjack events in Atlantic City.







This year, a $250,000 blackjack tournament will take place on Sunday to celebrate Jay and Rubin’s Fanatics brand launching the Fanatics Sportsbook at Ocean Casino Resort, Page Six reports. Following their 2023 blackjack party with a $1 million pot, this year’s soiree is an invite-only event where A-listers and top-tier Fanatics Sportsbook customers and friends are expected to attend.

On football Sunday, guests will also participate in a live watch party of NFL games at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The new Fanatics Sportsbook is a 12,000-square-foot gaming and bar space housed within Ocean Casino Resort’s “The Gallery.” The location will serve as the casino’s centerpiece and feature a 100-foot elevated bar and lounge, along with 140 feet of LED video walls displaying games and events, including UFC fights.

Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, is a co-founder and owner of Rubin’s Fanatics brand. Just last month, Jay-Z previewed a new iteration of his legendary 40/40 Club during Fanatics Fest in New York City. The new reimagined 40/40 will reopen in 2025 and feature an integrated Fanatics Sportsbook, where patrons can place live bets while enjoying the games in real time.

Last year’s blackjack event raised funds for the Reform Alliance. Board members, including Robert Kraft, Meek Mill, and Rubin, helped host the event.

Jay reportedly had the idea “to make a really small, incredibly exclusive event with the best people in the world,” an insider shared. It wasn’t a cheap ticket as players agreed to $100,000 as a buy-in to play in the blackjack games and non-players had to pay $50,000 for entry. Guests included Kim Kardashian, DJ Khaled, Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Thee Stallion, and several NBA superstars, private equity players, hedge funders, and top CEOs.