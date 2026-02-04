Jay-Z Paternity Claimant Thanks Nicki Minaj and Trump After Dismissal

Rymir Satterthwaite, who has long claimed Jay-Z is his biological father despite his decade-long paternity case being dismissed last year, is publicly thanking Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump, prompting questions about whether he’s trying to revive the case.

The Philadelphia native has remained active on social media despite dropping his federal lawsuit against Jay-Z months before his legal guardian, Lillie Coley, had her own case dismissed last November, a ruling that later saw the rapper awarded a $119,235.45 judgment against Coley.

Now, amid Nicki Minaj’s public tirade against Jay-Z and her alignment with Trump, Satterthwaite appears to be seeking support from the “Anaconda” rapper and MAGA advocate.

“Thanks to Nicki and Mr. President for your help!!!” Satterwaite tweeted on Feb. 3, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk.

“Thanks to the Queen. Me and Godmom will always have your back; u are a good person,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Beyond the thank-you messages, Satterthwaite has been reposting tweets from Minaj and her fans, further signaling his alignment with the rapper as she amplifies allegations tied to Jay-Z and the paternity case.

“JusticeForRymir,” a Nicki fanpage tweeted, which Satterwaite reposted.

In the latest legal fight, Coley—who became Satterthwaite’s guardian in 2011 after his mother’s terminal illness—filed a lawsuit against Jay-Z in May 2025 seeking damages and restitution, alleging emotional distress and fraud tied to earlier dismissals.

Coley, who had continued Wanda Satterthwaite’s 2010 New Jersey lawsuit before it was dismissed in 2012 for jurisdictional reasons, also accused Jay-Z of suppressing evidence and misrepresenting material facts.

After the case was dismissed, Coley was banned from refiling. Satterthwaite withdrew his federal paternity suit with prejudice in July. But Satterthwaite appears to be keeping the conversation alive on social media.

