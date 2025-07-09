Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Nicki Minaj Is On Jay-Z And Roc Nation’s Neck In Social Media Rant, Says Rapper Owes Her $200 Million Minaj went on X and Instagram to voice her frustrations with latest adversary, Jay-Z.







Nicki Minaj is not holding back on her criticism of Jay-Z over her involvement with Tidal. The rapper says the former Tidal owner owes her $200 million for her stake in the streaming platform.

Minaj’s not-so-subtle references to the rap mogul reached a new peak on July 8, directly mentioning Jay-Z in claims that he owed her the lofty sum. Minaj joined a cohort of artists, including Ye, Rihanna, and Jay-Z’s wife, Beyoncé, to own shares of Tidal during its 2015 launch. Jay-Z later sold the platform in 2021 for $302 million, with the partial owners reportedly retaining their stake.

Minaj asserted that Jay-Z low-balled her to give up her stake, offering an alleged $1 million compared to the $9 million she would have been owed if the company had been valued at its selling price. Now, Minaj believes that figure to be much higher, with her numbers estimated at $100 million or more.



“We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest,” she wrote, as reported by Complex.

While she still wants her cash, it appears the bad blood isn’t too much, though. The femcee still considers Jay-Z as one of the best to ever do it.

“You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get It, n***a,” she continued.

Despite acknowledging his artistry, she still did not ease up on critiquing the rapper. She also condemned any of his fans who refer to him as “Hov,” calling it blasphemous due to its reference to God.



She added, “And anyone still calling him Hov answer to God for the blasphemy.”

However, the rant crossed social media channels, with Minaj blasting two other members of Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z. She proceeded to post about Megan Thee Stallion, with whom she has ongoing beef, and a still-active lawsuit filed against her by a cameraman.

In the caption, she nodded to “Megan’s Law,” mentioned in Megan thee Stallion’s 2024 hit “Hiss” that Minaj took personally. The law requires information about sex offenders to be available to the public. The lyric provoked Minaj, given that her husband is a registered sex offender.

Minaj also posted about Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and some allegations of child abuse. She also shared rumors surrounding a man who claims to be Jay-Z’s son.

Minaj continued to use her platform to question Jay-Z’s integrity and political alignment. She argued that Jay-Z supports Trump voters because the President reportedly pardoned the CEO. She also chastised Jay-Z for not speaking up throughout the general election.

“But what did Mr. Jigga man do to help y’all win the election? He’s above speaking out to help his party? Or was it not his party? Is it just about who can benefit him & Desirat [sic] at the time,” questioned Minaj.

While it is unclear what sparked this rant against Jay-Z, Minaj remains unabashed in her thoughts on his business dealings.

