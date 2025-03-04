Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Jay-Z Strikes Back By Filing Lawsuit Against Jane Doe Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault The Brooklyn rapper accuses her and her attorneys of trying to extort him by filing the lawsuit that was recently withdrawn







Brooklyn billionaire Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter is suing the woman, who accused him of raping the then-13-year-old girl in 2000 after the MTV Video Music Awards in Manhattan, and her attorneys, Tony Buzbee and David Fortney.

According to The Washington Post, Jay-Z filed a lawsuit Mar. 3, stating that the plaintiffs knew when filing the paperwork that the allegations that she was sexually assaulted by Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs were untrue. They were “motivated by greed.”

The Alabama woman and her attorneys recently withdrew the lawsuit Feb. 14 “with prejudice.”

Jay-Z has steadily denied the allegations and protested the lawsuit when it was publicly revealed.

The suit states that the plaintiff and her attorneys made “malevolent efforts to assassinate” the rapper’s character. They were “motivated by greed, in abject disregard of the truth and the most fundamental precepts of human decency,” and tried to extort money from the “Hard Knock Life” lyricist.

It also says that the woman identified as Jane Doe admitted that the allegations against the businessman were false and that Buzbee convinced her to go along with the story. The attorney “pushed” her to go forward with the story to “leverage a maximum payday.”