Photo credit: Calvin D Women by Black Enterprise ATL Bosses Cliff Vmir And Jayda Cheaves Go Big With ‘FEMMÈ Beauty Collaboration’ The launch highlights partnership and scale







Beauty mogul Cliff Vmir and digital powerhouse Jayda Cheaves officially debuted their FEMMÈ launch collaboration on Sept. 5, introducing a visual editorial campaign centered on the brand’s flagship Silkening Mist finishing spray.

The lightweight finishing product retails for $31.99 at FEMHairCare.com and at more than 250 beauty supply stores nationwide. Directed by Roland Banks with photography by Calvin D, the project bypasses traditional beauty commercial formats. Instead, the FEMMÈ haircare campaign places Cheaves inside an architectural fantasy landscape utilizing forced perspective and scale play.

What Impact Does the Jayda Cheaves x FEMMÈ Partnership Have on Black-Owned Beauty Distribution?

The launch marks a key milestone for Black-owned, independent beauty companies partnering and scaling within national retail networks.

As a former celebrity hairstylist who worked with high-profile clients including Cardi B, Sexyy Red, Trina, and Dess Dior, beauty mogul Cliff Vmir engineered FEMMÈ in response to direct client demand for textured haircare solutions. Vmir, who starred in BET’s unscripted digital series Wig Out, expanded the brand into a multimillion-dollar company encompassing salon services, direct e-commerce, and wholesale distribution.

“Jayda embodies the woman FEMMÈ speaks to; she’s confident, feminine, ambitious, and unapologetic about showing up as her best self,” Vmir said in a company statement shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “The Silkening Mist finishing spray has become one of those products our customers keep coming back to, so I wanted this campaign to make the product feel as big as the response has been.”

By pairing with Cheaves—a digital powerhouse who built fashion, beauty, and lifestyle subsidiaries—the two Atlanta beauty entrepreneurs demonstrate how modern digital authority can drive physical shelf presence. The Jayda Cheaves x FEMMÈ release reinforces FEMMÈ’s vision to merge haircare with celebrity entertainment and fashion culture.

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