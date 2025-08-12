Stylist Cliff Vmir Launches FEMMÈ Into 250 Beauty Supply Stores Nationwide

Cliff Vmir expands FEMMÈ into 250 beauty supply store locations. Photo Credit: Geeno Mizelli

Celebrity stylist and beauty entrepreneur Cliff Vmir is preparing product line FEMMÈ for nationwide expansion into more than 250 beauty supply stores across the U.S. Originally from Delaware and a graduate of Howard High School of Technology, obtaining a cosmetology license, Vmir is now one of the most influential stylist in the haircare industry—working with icons like Cardi B, Sexyy Redd, and Jazmine Sullivan. Now, the trailblazer is making an even bigger move.

Vmir recently acquired a 3,000-square-foot property in Buckhead, Atlanta, transforming it into a first-of-its-kind beauty hub that houses retail, salon services, and warehouse operations for the thriving product line, FEMMÈ. Vmir’s expansion is not just about growing larger as a stylist — it’s about expanding smarter. The move comes at a time when the Black haircare market is projected to grow from $3.2 billion in 2023 to approximately $4.9 billion by 2033, according to Market.us. Notably, African Americans account for over 85% of all spending on ethnic hair and beauty products in the U.S., underscoring the community’s substantial purchasing power.

Black Enterprise spoke with Vmir about the beauty industry, the significance of expanding the FEMMÈ brand into beauty supply stores nationwide, and his advice for aspiring stylists in the beauty sector.

From Viral Styles to Visionary Spaces

More than just a glamorous space, the multifunctional headquarters will also support FEMMÈ’s rapid retail expansion, with over 250 beauty supply stores expected nationwide. The Buckhead location promises a luxurious aesthetic—nude tones, shiny lacquer finishes, and elevated design—while serving as a fully operational command center for one of the beauty industry’s emerging product giants.

“I wanted to create a space where I could handle everything under one roof,” Vmir tells Black Enterprise. “This new space is about unifying my vision—styling, product development, shipping, and operations. I want to show people the right way to grow their brand and business as a stylist.”

By consolidating operations and embracing his dual role as a stylist and CEO, Vmir is outlining a bold plan for what modern beauty entrepreneurship can become, especially for young Black stylists aiming to grow.

“I never saw anyone create anything like this growing up,” says Vmir. “While it’s scary, it’s also my biggest dream.”

Standing Out in a Crowded Marketplace

Launching FEMMÈ began with a single product: the now-viral Silkening Mist, which Vmir introduced in 2013 for $20. Over time, the brand has expanded into a full product line, while Vmir has increased his presence on social media and TV, including his popular BET show, “Wig Out.”

But standing out in a saturated market requires more than just great products.

“I realized early on that the only way to make an impact was to be myself—relatable and raw,” Vmir shares. “I leaned into my personality, my story, and made sure my brand had heart and hustle behind it.”

This genuine and authentic approach continues to fuel FEMMÈ’s growth and sets it apart from competitors.

From the Chair to the Checkout

For Vmir, genuine growth happens where styling intersects with strategy. By applying FEMMÈ products to his celebrity clients and sharing that process online, he transforms each appointment into a stylist masterclass.

“Working with high-profile clients helps me build credibility,” Vmir explains. “But what moves the needle is when I use my products on them. That’s what creates buzz and trust.”

Vmir is not pursuing fame just for popularity. It’s about strategic visibility—transforming influencer moments into product sales, and star-studded styles into scalable business successes.

Advice for Aspiring Beautypreneurs

Vmir’s journey from working behind the chair as a stylist to building his brand is full of lessons for other entrepreneurs. Vmir’s top rule? Relentlessness.

“Never take ‘no’ for an answer,” advises Vmir. “Set up your business properly. Build systems. Perfect your craft. And always ask yourself: How do I elevate? How do I drive more sales?”

Vmir warns against pursuing fame without readiness. “As a stylist, I see too many beauty professionals who want the lifestyle, but when demand comes, they can’t handle it. You need etiquette, professionalism, and patience.”

Leading With Vision, Heart, and Humility

Whether Vmir’s creating viral looks or expanding his distribution reach, Vmir continues to break barriers in beauty and business. The growth of FEMMÈ and a grand opening slated for September 2025 is more than just personal progress—it’s a movement, inspiring a new generation of Black beauty professionals to dream bigger and think smarter.

“This isn’t just a business move—it’s a statement,” Vmir affirms. “I’m showing people what ownership and vision look like. And I’m just getting started.”

RELATED CONTENT: Grass Grievance: Homeowner Jailed In Weird Battle With HOA