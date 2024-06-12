NBA Star Jayson Tatum Seen Hooping In Howard University Jordan Brand Sneakers During Finals

In this year’s NBA Finals, two Black head coaches competing against one another is not the only highlight for Black people. In Game Two, which took place on June 9 at TD Garden in Massachusetts, Celtics player, Jayson Tatum was spotted playing in some Howard University Jordan Brand sneakers during the game.

According to HBCU Gameday, the Celtic forward had the Jordan Brand shoe that features the colorway and Bison logo of the famed D.C.-based HBCU. Although Tatum played for Duke University, he has been signed to Nike since 2019.

Jayson Tatum rocked his @Jumpman23 @HowardU PE’s on his way to the NBA Finals.



Now you can rock them too with a $300 donation to @TheMeccaSociety anytime through the remainder of the Finals.https://t.co/ahJPohSgWw pic.twitter.com/puCIQhEwWn — Howard Men’s Basketball (@HUMensBB) June 9, 2024

In August 2022, the popular university signed with Nike‘s Jordan Brand for a 20-year alliance to develop academic and athletic opportunities to help elevate the best in the Black community. When the deal was announced, Craig Williams, Jordan Brand president said, “Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community. As a HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it.”

At the time, Micheal Jordan said that Jordan Brand would commit $100 million to the Black Community to help promote the work of various organizations fighting to create systemic change.

Earlier this year, according to Complex, the athletic conglomerate gifted athletes from several schools sponsored by the global sneaker giant with the exclusive Air Jordan logo that matches the universities’ color schemes. Those schools were Howard University, Georgetown University, the University of North Carolina, the University of Oklahoma, and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

The Air Jordan 23s showcases each school’s colors and features the drawing of the team’s mascot and the school’s logo. The footwear was given to athletes and staff members of the featured universities.

The original Air Jordan 23s were released in 2008.

