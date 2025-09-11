News by Sharelle B. McNair 350K NYC Students To Receive Free Computers Thanks To Mayor Eric Adams, Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Chisholm, who was born in the the Bahamas, says he enjoys giving back to the less fortunate.







Students in the New York City school system will have access to brand new laptops thanks to a massive donation from New York Yankees All-Star infielder and center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., in collaboration with Mayor Eric Adams and mobile service provider T-Mobile, the New York Post reports.

Underserved students in grades K-12 will receive 350,000 new Chromebooks featuring free LTE and 5G network provided by the phone carrier for a campaign to “Bridge the Digital Divide.”

Adams made the Sept. 8 announcement from DeWitt Clinton High School in The Bronx alongside Chisholm, Department of Education (DOE) Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos and chief technology officer Matthew Fraser.

Thes computers, Adams said, will go to the “future writers, teachers, mathematicians in the making.”

The commitment, which Aviles-Ramos said will result in every student receiving a new device by the end of the school year, correlates to a bigger promise from February 2025 from the Adams administration and T-Mobile, which was labeled as the primary wireless carrier in the Big Apple in exchange for city employees receiving discounted cell service.

The Chromebooks will first go to the schools where they are needed and then to students living in temporary housing and high-poverty areas.

“I’ve been in New York for two years now, and this is like the seventh school I’ve visited, and this is the seventh time we’re doing this,” said Chisholm, who was born in the Bahamas and has a nonprofit, the Jazz Chisholm Foundation. “So I love giving back. I love giving back to the community because this reminds me of where I grew up.”

In addition to the Chromebooks, Chisholm’s foundation recently partnered with CS/PS-55 in the Bronx, donating 25 touch-screen laptop computers and other necessary improvements to the school’s computer lab.

Helping kids in need is near to the Yankees star’s heart. While growing up in Nassau, big leaguers such as Gary Sheffield, Hanley Ramirez and Antoan Richardson donated equipment to Little Leaguers.

“I got some stuff from the big leaguers, and I always remembered how I felt every time I received a bat and batting gloves,” Chisholm said. “At 12 years old, my Little League team went to Florida for the Little League World Series regionals, and Hanley Ramirez gave our entire team two batting gloves.

“We still have them to this day. I always remember that memorabilia stuff.”

