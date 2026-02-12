News by Sharelle B. McNair JD Vance Encourages U.S. Olympic Athletes To Not ‘Pop Off About Politics’ After President Donald Trump called freestyle halfpipe skier Hunter Hess "a real Loser," Vance came in to defend saying “when they enter the political area, they should expect some pushback."







After being booed at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan, Vice President JD Vance encouraged athletes representing the United States to stick to winning the gold in their sport and reminded them that they’re not there to “pop off about politics.”

The remarks come after several U.S. Olympians, such as freestyle halfpipe skier Hunter Hess, appeared to criticize actions taking place stateside.

“There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of,” Hess said. “Wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

President Donald Trump caught wind of the comment and called the award-winning athlete “a real Loser,” according to USA Today.

Vance came in to defend his boss, saying, “When they enter the political area, they should expect some pushback,” while encouraging the athletes to remember who they represent. “I know the entire country is rooting for them. Yes, you’re going to have some Olympic athletes that pop off about politics, I feel like that happens every Olympics,” Vance told reporters.

“My advice to them would be to try to bring the country together, and when you’re representing the country, you’re representing Democrats and Republicans. You’re there to play a sport, and you’re there to represent your country and hopefully win a medal. You’re not there to pop off about politics.”

US Vice President JD Vance says that US athletes should not “pop off” about politics during the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/YQEArwl564 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 11, 2026

Hess responded to Trump’s name-calling and alluded to the First Amendment — the freedom of speech — being one of the best things about the country. “I love my country… but there are always things that could be better,” Hess said.

“One of the many things that makes this country so amazing is that we have the right and the freedom to point that out.”

The comments from Vance come as a reminder of the “shut up and dribble” narrative popularized by Fox News anchor Laura Inghram in 2018, pushing against Black athletes such as former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and NBA legend LeBron James. “Keep the political comments to yourselves. Shut up and dribble,” she said.

While several conservative lawmakers and leaders have used the First Amendment as a way to condemn recent ICE protests growing in Minnesota and other places, some lawmakers are siding with Hess, pushing blame on the president’s foreign policy moves as their reason for pushback.

“Trump called American Olympian Hunter Hess a “real loser” for criticizing what’s happening in our country under Trump. Mr. President, this is not a monarchy. This is the United States, and no one is required to bow down to you,” Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote on X.

“Hess is not a ‘loser.’ He’s a proud American.”

RELATED CONTENT: VERDICT: Megan Thee Stallion Wins Defamation Suit Against Blogger Milagro Gramz