Jeannie Mai Shares ‘Healing’ Post On Instagram After Shocking Jeezy Divorce News

Jeannie Mai is on a journey of self-care after the shocking news that her husband of two years, rapper Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, has filed for divorce. Mai, who has been silent on social media since the reveal in September, briefly returned to Instagram with a message of healing.

The television personality shared the subtle post to her 3 million followers, with the caption only featuring a black heart emoji.

“Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect to heal,” detailed the post, which was written on a note.

According to Page Six, the mother of one is reportedly “devastated” at the demise of her marriage. The tabloid also claimed that Mai is committed to try and save her family. The couple began seeing each other in 2019, and were married at a ceremony in Atlanta in 2021.

“Even though Jeezy has filed, Jeannie is holding out hope that he would be willing to sit down and works things [out],” a source shared with the news outlet. “She is hoping for a resolution and wants to remain as a united family unit.”

Days before the news broke, Mai released a video of herself and their daughter celebrating the rapper’s new book, Adversity For Sale, making the New York Times Bestsellers list. Within the caption of the video, the 44-year-old expressed how “endlessly grateful” she was for his voice.

As for Jeezy, while he has not made mention of the divorce, he has been active on social media and in real life. Not only is the Atlanta native still promoting his memoir, but also performing at shows in the midst of his marriage drama.

The Emmy winner, however, remains booked and busy as well. Her latest hosting gig, alongside Damon Wayans Jr., is for the new game show Raid The Cage, which is set to premiere on Oct. 13 on CBS.

