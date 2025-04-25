Jeezy To Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of ‘Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101’ With Symphony Tour

Jeezy fans will get a different view for the celebration of the recording artist’s 20th anniversary of his 2005 album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, when it takes on a classical spin.

According to Variety, the Atlanta rapper and businessman is taking an orchestra on tour with him, TM:101 Live, to celebrate his third solo studio album. It’s being labeled a “black-tie symphonic tour” and will also have DJ Drama as a special guest.

#20yearsofmotivation "This is for all my day ones!!! We're celebrating the journey—highs, lows, setbacks, and triumphs. It doesn't get easy. WE JUST GET BETTER

"Presale starts Thursday, 4/24 at 10:00AM EST / 9:00AM CST (Use code: TM101)

"General on sale begins Friday, 4/25 at 10:00AM EST / 9:00AM CST

tm101live.com“ “Tickets will be available on

The summer tour is hitting the road on June 27 in Miami and will go across the country until the last date, Sept. 12 in Detroit. The shows are produced by Grammy-winner Adam Blackstone and the Color of Noize Orchestra, with bassist and composer Derrick Hodge as the conductor. Fans will have a different experience as the symphony will be playing the music for the former Boyz n da Hood rapper.

“I’m incredibly grateful that we’re here celebrating 20 years of motivation! This album is cemented in the cultural zeitgeist that serves as the soundtrack to modern-day storytelling of the genre,” said Jeezy in a written statement. “This album had the impact it does because it was raw without hidden truth. I can’t wait for the fans to experience the album in a new way with this tour.”

Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

The tour will play in the following cities:

TM101: Live Dates Jun 27 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center

Jun 28 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater

Jul 11 – Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Jul 12 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Jul 18 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

Jul 19 – Nashville, TN – Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Jul 25 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

Jul 26 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Aug 1 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric Baltimore

Aug 2 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Aug 8 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Aug 9 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Aug 15 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

Aug 16 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

Aug 22 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center Walt Disney Theater

Aug 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theatre

Aug 28 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

Aug 29 – Houston, TX – Sarofim Hall

Aug 31 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

Sept 5 – Cincinnati, OH – Aronoff Center for the Arts

Sept 6 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

Sept 7 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC)

Sept 12 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

