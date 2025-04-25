April 25, 2025
Jeezy To Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of ‘Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101’ With Symphony Tour
The rapper’s debut album takes on a classical spin
Jeezy fans will get a different view for the celebration of the recording artist’s 20th anniversary of his 2005 album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, when it takes on a classical spin.
According to Variety, the Atlanta rapper and businessman is taking an orchestra on tour with him, TM:101 Live, to celebrate his third solo studio album. It’s being labeled a “black-tie symphonic tour” and will also have DJ Drama as a special guest.
The summer tour is hitting the road on June 27 in Miami and will go across the country until the last date, Sept. 12 in Detroit. The shows are produced by Grammy-winner Adam Blackstone and the Color of Noize Orchestra, with bassist and composer Derrick Hodge as the conductor. Fans will have a different experience as the symphony will be playing the music for the former Boyz n da Hood rapper.
“I’m incredibly grateful that we’re here celebrating 20 years of motivation! This album is cemented in the cultural zeitgeist that serves as the soundtrack to modern-day storytelling of the genre,” said Jeezy in a written statement. “This album had the impact it does because it was raw without hidden truth. I can’t wait for the fans to experience the album in a new way with this tour.”
Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart.
The tour will play in the following cities:
TM101: Live Dates
Jun 27 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center
Jun 28 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater
Jul 11 – Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
Jul 12 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
Jul 18 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall
Jul 19 – Nashville, TN – Tennessee Performing Arts Center
Jul 25 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre
Jul 26 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Aug 1 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric Baltimore
Aug 2 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Aug 8 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Aug 9 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Aug 15 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
Aug 16 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
Aug 22 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center Walt Disney Theater
Aug 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theatre
Aug 28 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
Aug 29 – Houston, TX – Sarofim Hall
Aug 31 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall
Sept 5 – Cincinnati, OH – Aronoff Center for the Arts
Sept 6 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
Sept 7 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC)
Sept 12 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Jeezy hinted at a monumental announcement for the 20th anniversary of Thug Motivation 101 during an in-depth conversation with BLACK ENTERPRISE in 2024. Get into the cover story below: