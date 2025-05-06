Jeezy Faces Potential Jail Time For Non-Compliance In Divorce Case

The divorce proceedings between Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins and Jeannie Mai have taken a turn that could potentially land the rapper in jail.

According to InTouch, a judge had determined that the Soul Survivor lyricist had “willfully failed” to turn over a 2021 Range Rover to his former wife. The vehicle and title were supposed to be given to Mai as part of the divorce settlement agreed to by the former lovebirds.

At the recent court hearing, it was revealed that Jeezy ended up complying with the court order, but the attorney for Mai wanted court fees to be paid by the recording artist. However, the judge denied that request. The judge also denied Jeezy’s request that Mai pay his attorney’s fee but warned the Atlanta rapper that failing to comply with any future order from the bench may end with him in jail.

The pair got married in 2021, but two years later, Jeezy wanted out of the marriage. The Boyz n da Hood artist filed for divorce in September 2023, citing that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no chance for a reconciliation. Their divorce was finalized in June 2024, but in September, after an agreement over child support, custody, and property division, Mai returned to court, accusing Jeezy of breaching the agreement.

She stated that he did not pay for certain costs related to daycare and school, while also not reimbursing her for four months’ rent totaling $92,000. She also claimed he had yet to transfer the title of the two cars, a 2021 Range Rover and a 2022 Ford Bronco, to her.

Jeezy countered by saying Mai leaked her petition to the press to “embarrass, humiliate and disparage” him.

An attorney stated, “Since the filing of this action, [Jeezy] has been forced to defend himself against frivolous claims, and the intentional public attempt to dismantle [Jeezy’s] name, brand, and reputation continued throughout this case. On the one hand, [Jeannie] wants as much money as possible from [Jeezy] to the penny, but on the other hand, [Jeannie] wants to destroy [Jeezy’s] ability to earn income by dismantling the public goodwill that [Jeezy] has built for decades before even meeting [Jeannie].”

The formerly married couple has a daughter named Monaco.

RELATED CONTENT: Jeezy’s Self-Preservation Turned Into Purpose And Prosperity, The Digital Cover