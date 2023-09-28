Jemele Hill Calls Out Offset’s Interview With Bobbi Althoff For ‘Erasing’ Hip-Hop Journalism

Offset sat down for a pretty shady interview with rising TikTok podcaster Bobbi Althoff and some people are sounding off.

The former Migos rapper was the latest guest on Althoff’s “The Really Good Podcast” following her awkwardly-styled interviews with Drake, Lil Yachty, and Tyga. In a promotional clip posted to Instagram on Monday, Althoff claims the episode is expected to drop “Thursday, probably.”

The clip shows Offset and Althoff’s awkward and shady exchange after the rapper asks the podcaster what she does for a living.

“I interview people,” Althoff replies.

When Offset asks why she wanted to interview him, the sarcastic podcaster replies, “I didn’t.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobbi Althoff (@bobbialthoff)

“Your team reached out to mine,” she added.

But Offset wasn’t having it and came back with his own snappy replies.

“Don’t cap, let’s not cap about that,” Offset jokingly said. “Flag on the play. Cap.”

Althoff then said: “I honestly don’t know how this came about, my team could have reached out to yours. I’m not gonna, I don’t wanna make you look back.”

When Offset told Althoff he had no idea who she was, she claimed she had no idea who he was and had to Google him. But Offset fired back telling Althoff that at least he could be Googled since he could only find Althoff on TikTok.

“I had to go on TikTok, I couldn’t even Google you,” Offset replied. “You’re not there yet. But you’ll be there. But you’re on TikTok.”

While many found humor in the exchange, there were many who criticized Althoff’s tone during the interview and critiqued Offset and other rappers who are seemingly helping the shady podcaster build her platform. One person who took offense is journalist Jemele Hill who believes interviews with social media personalities like Althoff do a disservice to actual journalists in the field.

“I don’t find these types of interviews particularly enjoyable or interesting. Instead it just sadly points out how real hip hop journalism has been practically erased,” Hill tweeted.

“Some of the media teams behind these artists aren’t interested in them sitting down with credible people who know how to tell stories and do quality interviews. Then they wonder why an artist’s real story goes untold, neglected or that artist is misunderstood.”

I don’t find these types of interviews particularly enjoyable or interesting. Instead it just sadly points out how real hip hop journalism has been practically erased. Some of the media teams behind these artists aren’t interested in them sitting down with credible people who… https://t.co/l1jaaWjj7R — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 26, 2023

When one person tried to explain why Offset might’ve decided to go on Althoff’s podcast because of its “reach,” Hill fired back and explained why the rapper has the power to be more intentional about who he does an interview with.

“Offset could sit down with anybody and people will be watching. He doesn’t need to lean on someone else’s popularity,” she wrote.

RELATED CONTENT: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Placed On House Arrest After Threatening Offset