Mielle Launches Kalahari Melon & Aloe Vera Hair Collection To Combat Textured Hair Concerns 

Award-winning textured hair care brand Mielle launched the Kalahari Melon & Aloe Vera collection to help the textured hair community address issues such as hydration and moisture retention, PR Newswire reported.

By continuing the brand’s commitment to developing science-supported formulas, the Kalahari Melon & Aloe Vera lineup will give users an “extended stay” with increased moisture presence and hydration for up to five days. A study with 1,000 Black participants found that 92% of the demographic want long-lasting moisture on wash days, in addition to heightened hydration and nourishment in between days, to resist dryness and breakage. Mielle’s CEO and founder, Monique Rodriguez, said it feels good to give customers a break from managing their hair with the new formula. “From day one, Mielle’s foundation has been deeply rooted within the Black community. We learned from our Mavens and Mavericks and listened to their challenges to understand that hydration and moisture were their top concerns,” Rodriguez said.

“It means everything that we can provide science-based solutions that address our community’s most pressing hair challenges, freeing them to spend less time managing their hair and more on their passions, ambitions, and living life to the fullest.”

The new formula elevates the benefits of Kalahari Melon seed oil from South Africa. Found in the desert, Kalahari Melon seed oil thrives on intense moisture and hydration through the environment’s conditions and relentless sunlight. It’s often celebrated for its intense hydrating properties.

According to Glossy, the five-product collection includes shampoo, deep conditioner, leave-in conditioner, finishing oil, and curl pattern cream. All products are being sold for $15.99 at stores, including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS Ulta, Target, and others, and are the first launched product following the company being acquired by Procter & Gamble (P&G) in 2023. Mielle’s president, Omar Goff, celebrated P&G for having an extensive consumer market knowledge program. “We invest heavily to speak to consumers in different ways, whether it be in direct focus groups or digital engagements, so the voice of the consumer was loud in the development process,” Goff said.

“We had a lot more access to testing capabilities and quality controls through [P&G’s] laboratories.”

Mielle will be taking a new approach to marketing the collection, partnering with social media beauty influencers like Jackie Aina and running a 30-second commercial featuring viral hip-hop duo Flyana Boss. The product lineup will also be seen in the big lights of New York City’s Time Square in addition to a five-day hair challenge and placement within the WNBA partnership.

