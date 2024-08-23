Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jermaine Dupri Says Kamala Harris Once Told Him Her ‘Hands Were Tied’ As Vice President Jermaine Dupri claims Kamala Harris told him her "hands were tied" as Vice President.







Jermaine Dupri is opening up about when Kamala Harris reportedly told him her “hands were tied” as vice president.

The rapper/producer and Atlanta native shared a video testimony in response to the 2024 Democratic National Convention, where the Georgia delegation joined other states to officially nominate Harris as the party’s presidential nominee. According to Dupri, the DNC is doing “amazing,” but he feels Harris has a “pretty difficult job” serving as the country’s vice president while also running for president.

In a video captured by The Art of Dialogue, Dupri recalled his second meeting with VP Harris, where he asked her about implementing policy changes as president that have seemingly gone unanswered while she serves as VP.

“What makes y ‘all believe that she’s going to get this stuff done if she becomes president and she’s already in the house,” Dupri asked while noting how “tricky” the question is.

Jermaine Dupri shares his thoughts on the DNC and reveals that Kamala Harris once told him her hands were tied and she wasn't allowed to be a voice like that when he asked her why she didn’t talk for Joe Biden when he looked like he needed someone to speak up for him. pic.twitter.com/ycHSLzcYXG — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 23, 2024

“I asked her like as the vice president, why they don’t let her talk when, you know, Biden seems like he needs or he needed someone to speak up to him,” he went on to share.

The hip-hop artist claims Harris told him that her “hands were tied” as vice president and she couldn’t do more than what she was allowed.

“Basically she kind of let me know that her hands was tied, that they didn’t really allow her to be a voice like that in that space,” Dupri explained.

However, now, as the official Democratic nominee for president of the United States, Dupri believes VP Harris has a responsibility to answer that question and turn all those skeptical about her role in office into believers.

“Tonight, I don’t know if she’s gone. You know, I want to see how she, if she even touches on this, because if she doesn’t touch on it, that’s the question that I feel like the people that are, that have mixed decisions about voting for her, this is one of the questions,” he said.

Dupri referenced this as one of the biggest criticisms against Harris from the Republican Party and said it’s time for her to offer an honest answer. If VP Harris blames Democrats for her actions, or lack thereof, while in the White House, Dupri says it’s a bad look for the entire party.

“And if she says something about her hands being tied, then it makes it look like, it makes it look like the White House or the Democratic Party didn’t really want her to exceed,” he concluded.

Many who watched the video expressed frustration with Dupri for seemingly being uneducated about how the government works and blaming VP Harris for things she has no control over.

“I can’t finish this video, no disrespect, but we need to be realistic and understand that government is slow for a reason,” one person wrote. “You can’t get into office and just start signing off mad executive orders that will never hold up once someone else takes your seat.”

“This is so exhausting. There are so many Americans that do not understand how are government works,” added someone else. “Her hands are tied. She is not the president. She is the VP who does not really have a role in decision-making other than to break ties in the Senate.”

VP Harris is facing growing criticism for not having spoken with journalists for an interview since becoming the Democratic nominee. Her team has said she will hold a press conference soon. Harris also agreed to confront her opponent, Donald Trump, in a debate scheduled for September.