Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Amber Rose's Attack On VP Kamala Harris Falls Flat Among Social Media Users







Amber Rose attempted to slam Vice President Kamala Harris in response to how “poppin'” the Democratic National Convention has been. But social media wasn’t trying to hear it.

The “Celebrity College Hill” star took to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 22, to acknowledge how “lit” night 2 of the 2024 DNC was. Rose focused on Lil Jon’s live performance during Georgia’s portion of the ceremonial roll call to officially nominate Kamala Harris as its pick for president.

While Rose notes how “fire” it was to have Lil Jon and DJ Cassidy entertain the crowd of Democrats, the proud Republican supporter of Donald Trump seemingly thinks Harris is using celebrities to distract Americans from some of the issues impacting the country.

“I was thinking Kamala should have a new slogan,” Rose says to the camera. “It should be; let’s manipulate Americans into thinking that everything is all good and everything is just funny and laughs and jokes and like, just cool a** music.”

“And, you know, while war veterans are broke and there’s so many homeless people in America, people can’t afford groceries or rent or to even go out with their friends anymore and have a good time,” Rose continued. “Illegal migrants are getting so much money in food stamps, taking over our hotels and schools, people are dying in war, you know, that should be her new slogan.”

“I think she should put that on a hat. Yeah, I think she should put that on a hat,” she concluded.

However, if Amber hoped her sarcastic rant against VP Harris would garner more support for Trump, it appeared to do the opposite among most of her followers. Many flooded her comments section with critiques against Trump and her argument about VP Harris.

“If you think Trump is gonna change all of that, you’re part of the problem,” one person wrote.

“Girl ,,,, Trump did nothing for vets, retired citz on disability or retirement, or for the middle class that make up more than half the population,” added someone else. “Like, what world do yall live in? Trump cares about the billionaires, which you’re not! And himself. He road off the coattails of Obama 8 years in which he brought us back from a recession.”

The backlash was worse after The Shade Room reposted Amber’s rant against VP Harris, with many saying it was hard to take political advice from a video vixen.

“Still trying to figure out why somebody with a forehead tattoo is talking to me,” one user wrote.

“Her inner Karen shines ✨bright,” added another.

Amber Rose has been under fire since posting a photo in May standing alongside Trump and his wife, Melania, to show her support for his 2024 presidential campaign. The mother of two has since turned her Instagram page into a political hub, where she often posts content criticizing Kamala Harris and praising Trump. However, it seems her latest rant has fallen on deaf ears.

