Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jess Hilarious Stood ’10 Toes Down’ For Her ‘Breakfast Club’ Salary Requirements Jess Hilarious made sure her salary demands were met when signing on to co-host The Breakfast Club.







Jess Hilarious has no complaints about her pay as a co-host on The Breakfast Club because she firmly stood “ten toes down” on her salary demands.

The comedian and actress appeared on the latest episode of Club Shay Shay, where host Shannon Sharpe got her to open up about her financial success and salary negotiations for her role as the third co-host on The Breakfast Club. Already a popular social media star, Jess (real name Jessica Moore) knew iHeart Media had to meet her terms to secure her as Angela Yee’s replacement.

“They wasn’t even trying to give me the money they gave me, but they had to come on around,” Jess told Sharpe in a clip shared online.

“You mentioned that The Breakfast Club wanted to pay you X, and you wanted Y and Z. What have you learned about negotiating?” Sharpe asked Jess later in the conversation.

“Your worth. That if you stand ten toes down you will get it,” Jess declared. "Breakfast Club money still in my account. That's an account I don't touch. I have six Birkins already, and that was before Breakfast Club. … Those are investment bags – $70K bags, $80K bags. They them bags I plan to sell just in case. They ain't all for wear." – Jess Hilarious pic.twitter.com/klVkdmFz0t — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) March 27, 2025

The Baltimore native and mother of two shared her approach to salary negotiations, emphasizing the importance of demanding her worth to avoid being locked into a pay rate she wouldn’t be satisfied with.

“Some people, if you let somebody pay you, X, that’s all you’re gonna be worth to them in their eyes,” she explained. “Nah, but if you, from the jump, from the from the very beginning, demand what you’re worth, that sets the tone. Yes. For you, you know, and then that gives people the choice to say, whether I want to, I want to pay for that or not. If I want to invest this, in her or not. Fine. Cool. Yeah, because you’re gonna see a return.”

As for how Jess spends her Breakfast Club money, she’s not.

“That money is still in my account. That money is still, that’s the account I don’t touch,” she shared.

With a thriving comedy career and several on-screen roles to her name, Jess Hilarious is financially secure—even splurging on a few Birkin bags, which she considers “investment” pieces.

“I have six Birkins. Alrighty, and that was before Breakfast Club,” Jess revealed. “Yeah, those are investment bags. Snakeskin. Hello? Play. Yeah, them $70,000 bags, them $80,000 bags, yeah. Them bags I plan to sell just in case. You know, they ain’t all for wear.”

RELATED. CONTENT: Black Twitter Drags Jermaine Dupri For Allegedly Admitting To Cheating On Janet Jackson In Lifetime Doc