Uncategorized by Jameelah Mullen Jess Hilarious Lost Opportunities Due To All That TERF Talk The Breakfast Club Co-host claims her mouth cost her a bag.







Comedienne Jess Hilarious says she’s paying the price for sharing her opinions about trans women. She appeared on a July 16 episode of the “Reality With The King” podcast, hosted by Carlos King, where she discussed the fallout from her controversial statement made on The Breakfast Club, where she discussed gender identity with political commentator Lynae Vanee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

“Only women can have babies. I just wanted to let you know that “ Jess Hilarious, whose real name is Jessica Moore, said.

Moore faced criticism after social media users accused her of transphobia. She discussed the viral incident with King, which she claims cost her a chance to appear on a TV show.

“I lost a TV show for that,” the talk show host stated.

Moore said she was scheduled to appear on “a few episodes” of Miss Pat Settles It. The comedienne claims that after completing the administrative steps and getting her show dates, the producers unexpectedly rescinded their offer, citing the controversial Breakfast Club episode.

“That was the comment that caused me that opportunity, “ the Breakfast Club co-host said.

King asked Moore about the criticism she faces on social media, where people accuse her of dismissing the trans community, particularly through her “tone” and “facial expressions.”

“I don’t hate trans women, I don’t hate trans men,” the mother of two said.

Many social media users showed their support for Jess, stating that she is receiving unfair treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Onsite!® (@its_onsite)

“So they’re punishing people for telling the truth now?” a commenter wrote under a clip posted by Its On-site on Instagram.

Another commenter questioned the comedienne’s intent when addressing the trans community.

“Ugh there is a plethora of resources you can use to educate yourselves, yet so many people refuse to utilize them. No, we cannot rewrite biology… why do y’all feel it’s necessary to remind trans people who YOU THINK they are? Then get mad when u have to reap the consequences of being unapologetically ignorant?”

After facing backlash for her comments earlier this year, Jess Hilarious responded by doubling-down on her opinion. The 33-year-old posted a series of photos on Instagram from her 2024 pregnancy, captioning the gallery.

“My uterus is my superpower! – Signed, A Woman.”