Nicki Minaj Posts Pic Of ‘Trump Gold Card’ As President Helps Her Expedite U.S. Residency

Nicki Minaj is fully riding the MAGA wave and now has a certain gold card to prove it.

After pledging her unwavering support of President Donald Trump, Minaj was gifted a “Trump Gold Card” to help her remain in the United States. The “Beez In The Trap” rapper showed off her new ticket to legal status on social media, showing that her Trump loyalty comes with apparent perks.

According to Newsweek, the “Trump Gold Card” offers an expedited path to U.S. residency. The coveted card is typically tied to those who make significant financial contributions in their quest for citizenship. Also, in true President fashion, it is etched with his face.

Minaj has publicly confirmed her iffy legal status in America, stating that she is not a U.S. citizen despite spending most of her life there. While born in Trinidad, she moved to Queens, New York, at age 5 to live with her parents, both of whom had permanent residences.

The 43-year-old femcee also confirmed the card’s intent in a subsequent post on X. She added a meme of the Chucky doll giving the middle finger to further emphasize her lack of care about the hate.

Residency? Residency? The cope is coping. 😅

Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President.

Thanks to the petition. 📋

I wouldn’t have done it without you.

Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment



Gold Trump card free of charge pic.twitter.com/jc1vIxx6pz — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2026

“Residency? Residency? The cope is coping,” wrote the rapper. “Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak, as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President. Thanks to the petition. I wouldn’t have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment… Gold Trump card free of charge.”

As detailed on its government website, the Trump Gold Card usually requires a $1 million contribution to the U.S. Treasury, as well as a $15,000 U.S. processing fee and background check. Those who receive the card will gain automatic lawful permanent resident status as an EB-1 or EB-2 visa holder.

However, it remains unclear if Minaj paid the lofty fees. A Platinum card option is also in the works, allowing wealthy visitors to stay in the U.S. long-term without paying taxes or obtaining a travel visa.

She received the immigration golden ticket after speaking at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C. Jan. 28, cementing her MAGA status. There, she officially met the man she claims as her “favorite president.” She also let him, and the world, know that she is his “#1 fan.”

As for her fans shocked or disappointed by her recent political moves, Minaj remains unbothered. In fact, she says the backlash fuels her to go harder on behalf of Trump.

“The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all,” Minaj told the audience. “It actually motivates me to support him more.”

