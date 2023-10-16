New York Jets Defeat Philadelphia Eagles For First Time Ever

Six weeks ago, New York Jets fans watched their season crash to earth as star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the team’s huge offseason acquisition, sat on the ground with a torn Achilles tendon, his season done after four plays.

On October 15, they watched their team climb to an unlikely 3-3 after the Jets beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 for the first time in 12 contests.

The Jets, playing without their top two cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, out with concussions, forced Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts into his worst performance of the season: 28-of-45 for 280 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Running back D’Andre Swift also lost a fumble as the Eagles lost their first game of the season.

Hurts looked uncomfortable all day as the Jets defensive line kept him under pressure, especially after Eagles tackle Lane Johnson exited the game with a high ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, Jets quarterback Zack Wilson had a turnover-free game, completing 19-of-33 passes for 186 yards. Jets wide receiver was Wilson’s favorite target Sunday, catching eight passes for 90 yards.

The turning point in the game came with the Eagles up 14-12 with two minutes left when Tony Adams intercepted a Hurts pass and returned it inside the Eagles 10-yard line. Jets running back Breece Hall ran for a touchdown on the next play.

The Eagles (5-1) had one more chance to win but turned it over on downs. Last season, Hurts threw six interception. This year, he has already thrown seven, leading all NFC East starting quarterbacks.

The Jets managed to win despite going 2-for-11 on third downs and 1-of-4 in the red zone. They now head into their bye week on a high note before facing the reeling Giants (1-5) Oct. 29 in an intracity tilt.

The Eagles, who blew a 14-9 halftime lead, have tough test next week: a Sunday night battle with the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins (5-1) and their high-powered offense.

