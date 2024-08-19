Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton LA Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh States Colin Kaepernick Won’t Be Joining Coaching Staff 'I love Colin, but he's not going to be on the coaching staff, which is set for this year. And he's not going to be playing on the roster either, Harbaugh said.







Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, still hopes to return to the league. His former coach, Jim Harbaugh, wanted Kaepernick to join the Los Angeles Chargers in a coaching capacity. But now, that won’t be taking place, at least not right now.

Jim Harbaugh said Colin Kaepernick won’t coach with the Chargers this year:https://t.co/X2Its0mYnt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2024

According to Sports Illustrated, Harbaugh, who coached Kaepernick when he was the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14, wanted the former player to be a coach in the organization that just recently hired him. When he left Michigan to take the head coaching position with the Chargers, he reached out to Kaepernick to ask him to join the staff as he felt his mind would be a great one to tap as an assistant in helping the players on the team.

“I have thought that for a long time. Just the respect that I have for the football mind he has and the football man that he is,” said Harbaugh. “[Late Raiders owner] Al Davis saw something in me that made him think I would be a good coach, and I see those same qualities in Colin. If it is something he chooses.”

But, as recently as two weeks ago, Kaepernick stated he still has his sights set on rejoining the NFL as a contributing player.

“It’s something I’ve trained my whole life for. So, to be able to step back on the field, I think that would be a major moment, a major accomplishment for me. Also, I think it’s something that I can bring a lot to a team and help them win a championship.”

But, the Chargers coach made it known that Kaepernick will not be on staff this upcoming season, nor will he be on the team’s roster.

“I love Colin, but he’s not going to be on the coaching staff, which is set for this year. And he’s not going to be playing on the roster either,” Harbaugh said.

RELATED CONTENT: Former NFL Star Colin Kaepernick Launches AI Startup