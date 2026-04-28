Jim Jones Records Encounter With Lowe’s Manager Who Called Police

Jim Jones filmed a confrontation with a Lowe’s manager who called the police after accusing him of switching prices on an item.

The incident took place over the weekend when the 49-year-old rapper reportedly visited an unnamed Lowe’s in New Jersey. He ran into a situation where the item he wanted to purchase was labeled with the wrong price. While at the register, the manager, according to Jones, seemingly accused him of switching the price, which Jones denied.

Jones, who said that the locks were priced at $78, filmed the interaction while talking to the manager.

“I went to one of my favorite places today @loweshomeimprovement, and I was treated less than very embarrassing yal know my first thought was to crash, but I’ve learned I can’t handle every situation with that mentality cause it turns me being right into a wrong due to the way I react.”

In the video, Jones tried to speak to the manager, who ignored him. He told the manager that instead of de-escalating the situation he only made it worse by apparently calling the police.

The manager said nothing as Jones continued to complain about how he was treated.

The police arrived, and Jones explained the situation to them while another store employee approached the register. As the police tried to find out what’s going on, the employee spoke with them and then told the cashier to honor the items’ prices.

The product was sold to an acquaintance of the rapper, who paid in cash. Meanwhile, Jones had some final words for the manager, who left the area after the police arrived without saying a word.

It appeared that Jones was not arrested as he and his acquaintance picked up the locks and left.

You can view the interaction below:

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