Jimmy Butler Posts Specially-Priced Drinks For Golden State Warriors At Miami Coffee Shop

During a visit to Miami to play against his former team, the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler made a special sign for any Golden State Warriors employee who planned on stopping by his newly opened coffee shop, BIGFACE.

A photo was displayed on Butler’s social media account showing a sign in bold letters that stated: “EMPLOYED BY THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS? YOUR COFFEE= $30.” However, regular customers are typically charged anywhere between $4 and $10 per cup of hot beverage.

Butler opened BIGFACE in Miami’s Design District in December 2024; the Warriors traded for him in February. The guard started his venture into the coffee business after he came up with the idea during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA resumed league play under strict protocol at a dedicated venue in Orlando, which became known as the “Bubble.” While in the facility’s hotel, Butler used the espresso machine in his hotel room and got the idea of selling the hot beverages he made in his hotel room to his NBA counterparts.

After charging the players $20 per drink, the little light in his head went off, and thus the beginnings of what became BIGFACE.

“It’s so surreal because this is another thing I said I wanted to do, and I went out and made it happen,” Butler told NBC News earlier this month. “That’s what this story is for me. Man, I had a dream. I worked at it, and then one day, bam, here we are with a coffee shop.”

No word if any Golden State employee purchased the specially priced drink. If so, it didn’t help. The Heat routed the Warriors, 112-86, on Tuesday.

