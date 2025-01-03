Jimmy Butler Requests Trade From Miami Heat

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has asked for a trade from the team, citing his desire to enjoy playing basketball again, “wherever that may be,” he said.

According to ESPN, Butler, who has been disgruntled for some time, has made his desire known to Heat brass. Although he wants out, he has said that he will continue to be involved in team activities and do whatever the organization wants him to do.

“I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon,” Butler said. “I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant; I want to hoop, and I want to help this team win, and right now, I’m not doing it.”

The relationship between the team and the former Chicago Bulls player soured at the end of last season when team president Pat Riley decided against extending Butler’s contract. He was eligible to get an extension for up to $113 million over the next two years. He is in the final year of the contract, which is paying him $49 million, but he also has a player option for next season for $52 million.

“I’m going out there to compete either way; whether I score nine points or 29 points, I will compete,” Butler said. “You won’t say I’m not out there playing hard. It may look like that because my usage is down, and I don’t shoot the ball a lot, but [you can’t say] I’m not playing hard.”

The 35-year-old guard has led the Heat to the playoffs for the past five years, marking two trips to the NBA Finals. This season, he is averaging 18 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. He is also shooting a career-high 55.3% from the field this season.

RELATED CONTENT: The Internet Flames Jimmy Butler After He Debuts His New Loc Install