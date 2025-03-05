The Miami Heat may have traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, but some of his problems in Miami have followed him.

Specifically, company managing the luxury home Butler leased in the Florida city is suing him for nonpayment of rent and damages to the property.

According to Field Level Media, the star forward has been sued by Five Star Marketing and Promotions, Inc., which claims Butler failed to pay $260,000 in rent and has left behind more than $127,000 in damages at the property he rented.

The paperwork was filed at the 11th Circuit Court in Florida.

The company is accusing Butler of not paying two months of rent. In the suit, Five Star claimed that Butler changed the locks and would not give the property owner the keys. This prevented maintenance workers from entering the home. Butler allegedly did not maintain the swimming pool and air conditioning, causing extensive mold that required the ceilings and floors on the property to be replaced.

Five Star is asking for a judgment of $257,282 and the right to keep the $130,000 security deposit Butler left when renting the property.

Local 10 reported that the company alleges Butler stayed in the Miami Beach property for two months after the lease expired in August 2024. The lease allegedly stated that Butler would owe double the rent, which would be $130,000 per month, if he stayed past August without written permission from the landlord.

Court documents claim Butler left behind mold issues, damaged drywall and flooring, an unmaintained pool, and a malfunctioning HVAC system. The cost of the damages was $127,282.

In February, Butler was traded him for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and a top-10 protected first-round draft pick for 2025.

To complete the deal, the Warriors also sent Dennis Schroder to the Utah Jazz, and in return, the Jazz sent P.J. Tucker back to the Heat (Tucker was a member of the Heat in 2021-22). The Warriors also sent Lindy Waters III to the Detroit Pistons, and the Heat shipped Josh Richardson off to the Pistons.

