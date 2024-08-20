News by Sharelle Burt Joe Biden Receives Thunderous Applause, Gives VP Kamala Harris A Passionate Endorsement At DNC Biden received his flowers from the crowd of thousands of supporters while reflecting on his almost 50-year-long political career.







The Associated Press reports that day one of the 2024 Democratic National Convention started with President Joe Biden passionately endorsing his Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris.

During his valedictory address on Aug. 19, Biden received his flowers from thousands of supporters while reflecting on his almost 50-year-long political career. “I made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you,” Biden said. With tears in his eyes, the President was greeted by a more than four-minute-long ovation and chants of “Thank you, Joe” after being introduced by his youngest daughter, Ashley.

What I admire most about Joe is his decency, his resilience, and his unshakable belief in the promise of our country. Over the last four years, those are the values America has needed most. I am proud to call him my president, and I’m so grateful to call him my friend. pic.twitter.com/7eI4pc5VOQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 20, 2024

He replied simply, “America, I love you.”

Despite protests from pro-Palestian demonstrators outside the United Center on the opening night of the DNC in Chicago, it seemed designed as an enthusiastic exit for Biden while setting up a successful transfer of power to Harris. He reminisced about his thought process in selecting the California senator as his running mate, calling it “the best decision” he had made in his career.

“She’s tough, she’s experienced, and she has enormous integrity, enormous integrity,” he said. “Her story represents the best American story. And like many of our best presidents, she was also vice president.”

According to Politico, the President took some of the attention off of him as the crowd thanked him. “Thank you, Kamala, too,” Biden said at one point. “We’ve had the most extraordinary four years of progress ever. When I say ‘we,’ I mean Kamala and I.” Once the applause died down, it wasn’t long before Biden started to rip into his former presidential opponent, Republican nominee Donald Trump, warning Dems of the dangers he would bring if elected again. “Donald Trump calls America a failing nation. He says we’re losing,” Biden said.

“He’s the loser. He’s dead wrong.”

Several Democratic speakers and supporters highlighted similar fears during their remarks. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) geared his remarks toward GOP VP nominee J.D. Vance, reminiscing on the horrific Jan. 6 insurrection where “patriots” were calling for former Vice President Mike Pence to be hung for not supporting Trump’s rhetoric. “JD Vance, do you understand WHY there was a job opening at the top of the ticket? They tried to kill your predecessor,” Raskin said.

Jamie Raskin: “JD Vance, do you understand WHY there was a job opening at the top of the ticket? They tried to kill your predecessor.”



Raskin is ON FIRE. 🔥



pic.twitter.com/UZgeSQTK9i — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 20, 2024

Georgia Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock took viewers and attendees to church while highlighting how a Harris administration will promote peace and opportunity for all people around the world. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Tx.) shared her witty use of words to jab at Trump’s attack on voters’ rights. “The question is, will a vindictive vile villain violate voters’ vision…for a better America or not?” she asked while met with laughs and applause.

“We deserve better. We deserve a President who can be a bright light in darkness. One who will pull us forward because we won’t go back.”

“Will a vindictive vile villain violate voters’ vision…?”



Jasmine Crockett has done it again! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hs78Tjsvnu — Renee 🪷 (@PettyLupone) August 20, 2024

Other standout moments included Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow carrying an oversized copy of “Project 2025” to the podium, civil rights activist and founder of the Chicago-based Rainbow PUSH Coalition Rev. Jesse Jackson making an appearance, and abortion rights activist Hadley Duvall making brave remarks on women’s reproductive rights.