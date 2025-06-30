Joe Budden’s $1M Patreon Post Sparks Words From Podcast Co-Hosts

Whether he was flexin’ for social media or it was an honest mistake, former rapper Joe Budden revealed making nearly a million dollars on his Patreon channel, which set off a lengthy conversation with his co-hosts on a recent podcast.

Joe Budden, who used to record for the Def Jam label, found a successful career after making a little splash as a recording artist. Some would label him a one-hit wonder after his hit single, “Pump It Up,” but if you weren’t a Budden fan, you may not have heard much more from him after that. Now, he’s a podcast host and has a great following for his platform, The Joe Budden Podcast.

One day, Budden posted some very compelling numbers on his social media account. With a poor attempt at hiding the amount of money that landed in his account, internet sleuths were able to uncover the exact amount the former rapper pulled in. The numbers allegedly revealed a monthly total, which showed he has approximately 155,000 members who subscribe to his Patreon, amounting to 30.2 million views. What was the amount of money Budden pocketed? $931,000.

The co-hosts, specifically QueenzFlip, brought the conversation to Budden to ask why he would reveal such private yet talk-worthy information for the world to see. As the others, Parks Vallely, Ice, Ish, Melyssa Ford, and Marc Lamont Hill, sat to hear the response, Joe, as calm as he could be, said, “My moment of excitement, I said to Ian, ‘yo, do me a favor, big dog,’ on a FaceTime. ‘Hey, blackout all this other s**t. I need to hit that 30 million on em.” Although all of them had a good laugh, publicly, some admitted that their reaction was what you’d expect from people who had just found out that someone is making a lot, while they don’t come close to earning that much. QueenzFlip said he got “lightheaded,” while Ford admitted that she spoke to Ian off-camera. Hill, who had the funniest comment but may have also been the most serious, said to Budden, “I was gonna call you to take it down. I called my agent instead. By the time we got off the phone, an hour had passed. He’ll tell you all about it.” Budden tried to credit the co-hosts by saying something like this would break a team down, but the strength of the unit won’t allow it. “I’m just glad to know that this team is so strong in this foundation, nothing like that’ll come between us.” QueenzFlip blurted out, “AH!” and the rest of the team laughed.