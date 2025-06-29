Entertainment by Daniel Johnson Keke Palmer Reveals Podcast Team Pulled Jonathan Majors Episode Accoding to Palmer, her podcast production team decided to shelve the episode and replaced it with an interview with rapper Kash Doll.







In a recent appearance on Power 105.1 FM’s “The Breakfast Club” radio show, actress, singer, and podcast host Keke Palmer opened up to Charlemagne tha God and crew regarding the decision by the producers of her podcast, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer,” to pull an episode featuring “Magazine Dreams” actor Jonathan Majors, a decision she did not seem to agree with.

According to Variety, when the Breakfast Club crew broached the topic of her interview with Majors that never dropped, Palmer said that she believed that having Majors on and having the conversation, which was recorded during his press run for “Magazine Dreams,” meant that she was being objective.

“I’m here to be unbiased,” Palmer said. “You don’t agree with everything they did, you don’t love everything, but you got to have the conversation. You have to set the stage for them to speak and for people to watch and take what they want to take from it, so that’s why I was open and excited to do the interview.”

She continued, explaining that the production team behind her podcast made the decision to shelve the episode and replaced it with an interview with rapper Kash Doll.

Palmer said that the cancellation of the episode was “based off of the reaction” that came after it was announced that Majors would appear on her podcast, before continuing further.

“People felt it was insensitive. I always want to be respectful and understand where everybody’s coming from. If they’re not going to feel like they’re going to receive anything good from the interview, then okay, cool. But I sat down with the brother for us to talk and let him be heard. I mean, people sit down with serial killers,” Palmer said.

Quickly, she adjusted, aware that it might come off as though she was comparing Majors to a serial killer, closing her comments by continuing to express hope that the episode might one day see the light of day.

“I’m not comparing him to a serial killer,” Palmer continued. “At the end of the day, I felt as a journalist, I’m supposed to talk and let the public decide how they want to feel. But that didn’t get a chance to happen. I wish them all the best. I really want to say that because I don’t judge nobody because I don’t want to be judged. So at the end of the day, I’m happy for Meagan. I’m happy for them. Maybe one day, we get a chance to put [the podcast interview] out. I’m not sure.”

Majors was on a trajectory to become Hollywood’s next leading man after his roles in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Lovecraft Country,” and a particularly menacing role in Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed III.” Marvel also tapped him to play the role of a villainous time-traveling despot, Kang the Conqueror, and was building out the back half of its Phase 5 and Phase 6 slate of films around the character, which was first introduced in the Marvel original series Loki.

However, once Majors was accused of and found guilty of assault and harassment in a domestic violence case brought by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, Marvel dropped him and “Magazine Dreams” struggled to find a wide release.

