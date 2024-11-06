News by Kandiss Edwards Billionaire Elon Musk And Podcaster Joe Rogan Rejoice At Trump Victory The two tweeted their praises of Trump.







On Nov. 5, Donald Trump was elected to his second term as President of the United States. His long-term allies and political donors are taking social media to rejoice publicly.



Billionaire Elon Musk and podcaster Joe Rogan are just a few of the voices piping up in celebration.

Musk, owner of social media platform X and a staunch member of MAGA, posted to X to proclaim his optimism for the future.

🇺🇸🇺🇸The future is gonna be so 🔥 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/x56cqb6oT5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

Musk shared the hardships he’s endured as a South African immigrant, but he believes the supposed hardships inflicted are minimal in comparison to Trump’s.

Sure it was a lot of pressure, but it pales by comparison with President @realDonaldTrump, who they tried to kill twice, bankrupt and imprison for eternity https://t.co/nUFeVcArtQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

Joe Rogan, host of the Joe Rogan Podcast, also took to X to express what could be interpreted as awe and excitement.

Rogan posted video of Trump and his family on stage after the election had been called. Rogan is heard in the background speaking three words that served as his post’s caption: Whole. Lee. Sh*t.

Unsurprisingly, Rogan is excited, as he enthusiastically backed Trump on Nov. 4. The endorsement is part promotion for his podcast episode with whom he deemed “the great and powerful Elon Musk.”

The podcaster stated that Musk’s reasoning for supporting Trump was compelling. To that end, he sat down with the billionaire for two and a half hours to talk shop. Rogan praised Musk and stated that the praise amounted to an endorsement of Trump.

“For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump.”

The great and powerful @elonmusk.

If it wasn't for him we'd be fucked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.

For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump.

Enjoy the podcast pic.twitter.com/LdBxZFVsLN — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 5, 2024

Rogan’s right-leaning stance on politics is well documented. This election season, he sat down with then-candidate Trump to discuss his platform and plans for the country. The podcaster positioned himself as a neutral interviewer, stating he extended an invitation to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Harris campaign presented stipulations that Rogan would not agree to for the interview. He believed his platform deserved a three-hour sit-down with the candidate and was unwilling to travel to accommodate her schedule.

“For the record, the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her, and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen,” Rogan posted while promoting his sit-down with Trump.

Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just… — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) October 29, 2024

