Joey Bada$$ Unveils New Mentorship Program To Empower Black Men

Joey Bada$$ is expanding on his talents to be a beacon of support for Black men. On Oct. 10, the hip-hop artist announced his new mentorship program, with industry trailblazers like himself providing guidance to future leaders.

The founder, whose real name is Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, took to Instagram to share the philanthropic news, stating that he has amassed an “impressive network” across a variety of fields to best benefit their inaugural cohort.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ve been silently working on a free mentorship program for men of color in the US & Canada called @impactmentorship,” shared the actor and rapper. “…I recruited an impressive network of incredible mentors in the areas of ART, CULINARY, FASHION, FILM/TV, MEDIA MUSIC, and SPORTS.”

Impact Mentorship offers mentees one hour a month for an entire year to connect with experts in media, music, sports, and culinary arts, for insightful support and development. It is catered to men of color 18 and older in an effort combat the lack of professional opportunities offered to the demographic. Building the bridge to success, Impact Mentorship seeks to “provide a path” to freedom for its members.

The platform upholds this belief, as issued in their mission statement, that reads, “We believe wholeheartedly that mentorship can help provide a path to professional and financial independence. In addition to career guidance, one of the most critical gifts the mentees receive is confidence.”

In a era where Black male mental health is at its highest need of advocacy, Impact Mentorship aims to empower and inspire men to believe in their passions. Scott was announced as the first of many high-profile mentors to be part of this groundbreaking program, as they all hope to spark change in their community.

Applications are accepted from Oct. 15-29; and the 28-year-old strongly encourages submitting early, as they anticipate a high demand of potential mentees.

