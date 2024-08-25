News History by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman John Lewis Honored In New Statue That Replaces Former Confederate Monument in Georgia The John Lewis Memorial statue is now featured in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur.







On Aug. 24, a new statue honoring late U.S. Congressman John Lewis was unveiled in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur. The statue replaces a former Confederate monument that once stood there.

According to CNN, the John Lewis Memorial, created by Jamaican sculptor Basil Watson, was installed in Decatur Square. The square, located in front of the Historic Decatur Courthouse, features a promenade of shops and restaurants for its residents. Now, its visitors will see the 12-foot statue of the civil rights hero with his hands over his heart. Many associated him with this frequently-used gesture, indicating his love for others.

Throughout his lifetime, Lewis was an activist and champion of racial equality and civil rights. The Freedom Rider rode segregated buses throughout the South in the 1960s to protest racial discrimination. As chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), Lewis also helped organize the March on Washington and also faced his own incident of police brutality in 1965 while leading a civil rights march in Selma.

Since 1987, Lewis served as the U.S. representative for Georgia’s 5th district, which covers Decatur, for over three decades. Throughout his later years, he remained committed to promoting racial justice across the nation. Moreover, Former President Barack Obama commemorated his lifetime of service by awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011. He worked in Congress until he died in 2020.

Lewis’ legacy is storied within Georgia and in the country. Upon his death, a joint task force in the area began plans to create a tribute for the esteemed congressional leader. The plans to build the memorial gained approval in 2021. Now, his statue has take over the spot of a 30-foot Confederate obelisk.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy inserted the monument in 1908, with ideals of the confederacy written throughout its base. The statue faced its removal in 2020 following the height of the Black Lives Matter protests, unknowingly making way for a tribute for Lewis.

The Lewis Memorial promotes values of equality and justice, while also remembering his dedication to uplifting Black people.

RELATED CONTENT: John Lewis Honored With Forever Stamp, Ceremony