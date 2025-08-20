John Wall Steps Away From The NBA After 11 Seasons

Former No. 1 NBA Draft Pick John Wall has announced his retirement from the league after an injury-plagued career.

NBA.com reported that the 34-year-old has decided to hang up his sneakers after averaging 18.7 points and 8.9 assists during his 11-season career. He hasn’t played since the 2022-23 season, catching most fans by surprise with the announcement.

“Today, I’m stepping off of the court, but not away from the game,” Wall said. “Basketball will always be in my life, and new opportunities present themselves. I feel now is the time to walk confidently into my next chapter.”

Retired but never done. Doing it the #WallWay pic.twitter.com/s1pX9afHfL — John Wall (@JohnWall) August 19, 2025

Wall played for the Washington Wizards (nine seasons), the Houston Rockets (one season), and the Los Angeles Clippers (one season). He was selected with the first pick of the 2010 draft after spending his collegiate career with the University of Kentucky. After showing great promise and athleticism, his injuries significantly reduced his playing time in the NBA. He has not been on the court for the past two seasons, and in the past six seasons before that, he never played in more than half the games.

Although he may be retiring from playing the sport, he will continue to work this season.

According to The New York Post, Wall will be joining other former NBA players as part of the NBA on Prime broadcasting team. It’s the streaming service’s first season covering the NBA. Wall will give his thoughts on the games, along with Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash, Udonis Haslem, and WNBA legend Candace Parker.

Prime Video will start broadcasting NBA games on Friday, Oct. 24, with a doubleheader.

Although Wall has never been a full-time analyst, he has previously covered several games, including a pair of G League Winter Showcase games for the ESPN Network and NBA TV last winter.

