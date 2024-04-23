Johnny Gill, Bootsy Collins, And Hezekiah Walker To Be Honored At 2024 Black Music Honors

The 9th annual Black Music Honors is continuing its legacy of celebrating urban music by honoring Johnny Gill, Patrice Rushen, Bootsy Collins, and Hezekiah Walker at this year’s ceremony.

Taking place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, May 18th, the 2024 Black Music Honors will include televised performances, speeches, and moments that highlight the finest of Black culture. Actress/singer LeToya Luckett and comedian DeRay Davis had so much fun co-hosting together last year that they’ll return to their mistress and master of ceremonies role.

“For the past 9 years, Black Music Honors has surrounded and supported the amazing artists who have entertained millions,” Founder and Executive Producer Don Jackson says.

“This year’s celebrants are trailblazers and deserve to be honored. We are extremely proud to bring more visibility to these tremendous icons who have stayed the course from humble beginnings to careers that span decades. Their lives and stories are part of the beautiful tapestry of black music…which has impacted the globe.”

Black Music Honors is known for giving flowers to Black entertainers who have paved lanes that may or may not have been recognized by major award shows. While Walker has received two Grammy awards for his work in gospel music and Collins won a Grammy in 2002 for Best Music Video, Gill and Rushen have been nominated multiple times but never won.

The televised special will film in May but won’t premiere until the following month in honor of Black Music Month. Viewers can catch the award show on the Stellar Network on Saturday, June 1 at 8 pm EST with a rebroadcast at 10 pm EST and national broadcast syndication June 8 – June 30 in tribute. Bounce TV will also air the show on Wednesday, June 19th (Juneteenth) at 9 pm EST.

“We are extremely proud to bring more visibility to these tremendous icons who have stayed the course from humble beginnings to careers that span decades,” Jackson added.