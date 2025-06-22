Sports by Daniel Johnson Jon Jones Announces Retirement From UFC, Prompting Questions About His Legacy The 37-year-old Jones confirmed reports of his retirement.







Jon Jones, arguably the greatest mixed martial arts competitor in the history of the UFC made waves on June 20 when he called UFC president Dana White and informed White that he was calling it a career ahead of his anticipated title defense against number one contender Tom Aspinall.

According to CNN, White revealed during a press conference on June 21 that Jones had called him the night before and informed him that he had retired, in response to questions from reporters concerning Jones’ reticence to put his heavyweight title on the line in a unification bout against Aspinall after Jones’ defeat of Stipe Miocic in November 2024.

Jon Jones has officially retired and Tom Aspinall is the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion.



“Jon Jones called us last night and retired. Jon Jones has officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC,” White stated at the press conference.

The 37-year-old Jones confirmed White’s comments, saying in a post on Twitter (X) that “this decision comes after a lot of reflection.”

Jones continued, “I’m excited to see how I can continue to contribute to the sport and inspire others in new ways. Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey with me. The best is yet to come.”

The timing of Jones’ retirement coincides with UFC fans accusing him of “ducking” or refusing to fight Aspinall, as well as yet another allegation against Jones, similar in nature to a previous hit and run Jones was involved in that threatened to derail his career.

Jones, 37, has had a summons filed against him on a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident in February, which was filed in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s Metropolitan Court.

When reporters from The Albuquerque Journal attempted to contact Jones’ lawyer, Chris Dodd, who previously represented him in a previous case, said he could not provide comment on the case.

According to court documents, a police service aide spoke to a man believed to be Jones, who “appeared to be heavily intoxicated and made statements implying his capacity to employ lethal force through third parties.”

At this point, according to reports, the aide requested the backup of a police officer who spoke to the man and the officer described similar “allusions to violence” while never directly answering questions about whether or not he was Jones.

It remains unclear why it took several months to file the charges against Jones, and although there is no indication that the charge against Jones and his decision to retire are connected, his UFC career, as decorated as it is, is also tainted by controversy.

Daniel Cormier, the UFC fighter turned ESPN analyst who is inextricably linked with Jones due to both fighters’ positions at the apex of the sport and two title fights against each other, one of which Cormier won after it was revealed that Jones failed a drug test, weighed in on his legacy after Jones’ retirement.

“I said ‘If Jon Jones does not fight Tom Aspinall, he quit,” Cormier said on a video he posted to his YouTube channel. “He quit. He did not want to fight Tom Aspinall. It’s so surprising. Is he scared? No. But by not fighting Aspinall, he opens the conversation. He lets you – every one of you – question why he doesn’t fight him. To walk away right now opens the door for people to have the conversation about, ‘Does this affect the legacy?’”

