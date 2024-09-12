Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jonathan Majors To Sign $140 Autographs, Sell $160 Photos At Famous Monsters Festival Jonathan Majors will sell autographs at $140 a pop during his first convention appearance.







Jonathan Majors is looking to make some fast cash by selling autographs for $140 during his appearance at Famous Monsters Festival.

The Creed III star is continuing his attempted comeback after being convicted of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment following an altercation with his then-girlfriend. Majors will try to cash in on his roles as the Marvel supervillain Kang the Conqueror and Atticus Freeman in Lovecraft Country when he meets with fans during the Famous Monsters Fest on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Majors will be offering autographs for $140 and professional photos for $160 each, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star will be joined in the autograph room by Star Trek legend George Takei, original KISS drummer Peter Criss, Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis, Starcrash heroine and Bond girl Caroline Munro, Kane Hodder (who played Jason Vorhees in four of the Friday the 13th films), Tyler Mane (who played Michael Myers in two of the Halloween films) and several others.

Despite the fallout from his domestic violence scandal, Majors remains confident in his star power, charging $40 more for his autograph than Lord of the Rings’ Gollum actor Andy Serkis. Majors’ Monsters Fest appearance will take place two days after his first treatment compliance date as part of his sentence to complete a 52-week domestic violence intervention program.

In December, Majors was required to enter an intervention program, continue mental health counseling and therapy, and provide the court with updates on his progress. However, many think his sentence and swift fall from being an in-demand film star is too harsh.

Fans left messages of support when Famous Monsters Fest posted a video of Majors confirming his attendance at the event.

“Bro, it sucks what happened. This guy seems like a genuinely good guy who got himself in a bad position because of someone else,” one fan wrote.

“He got railroaded,” added someone else.

Many others called for Disney to “bring back Kang” to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Jonathan Majors lost his role at Marvel, reports suggest that the MCU rehired Robert Downey Jr. to play Dr. Victor von Doom for “significantly more than $80 million” across two films. Additionally, Majors’ 2023 film Magazine Dreams was dropped by Searchlight Pictures.

