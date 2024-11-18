Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good Announce Engagement At Ebony Power 100 Gala Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are ready to make it official as husband and wife.







Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good were happy to announce their engagement at the Ebony Power 100 Gala on Nov. 17, at the same event they met at two years ago.

Good flashed her giant diamond engagement ring while posing alongside Majors on the red carpet. The couple began dating in May 2023, just two months after his arrest following an alleged domestic dispute with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. They spoke about the special significance the event holds for them.

“EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms,” Good told E! News of their first encounter in 2022, “in the unisex bathroom.”

Good and Majors have remained inseparable since making their relationship public amid Majors’ high-profile domestic violence case. The Creed III actor, who consistently maintained his innocence, was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment in December 2023. He was sentenced to a 52-week in-person counseling program and fined $250.

The Divorce in the Black star supported Majors at many of his court appearances in New York City and even eluded to the Lovecraft Country star being “the one” earlier this year.

When appearing on Today in July, Good touched on the connection she shares with Majors and how she’s managed to ignore the criticism that follows their relationship following Majors’ arrest and Good’s divorce from pastor DeVon Franklin.

“I take everyone’s opinion and advice into account, for sure, but at the end of the day, I’m the one who has to live my life,” she said. “I’m the one who has to get to Heaven one day, prayerfully, and give God an account of what I did. So, I want to be responsible for the choices that I make. I also want to live the life that I want to live.”