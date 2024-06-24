Jonathan Majors Will Lead Supernatural Revenge Thriller, First Role Since Conviction

Jonathan Majors appears to be in his comeback era following his conviction for third-degree assault and harassment.

The axed Marvel star has been tapped to lead a supernatural revenge thriller set to begin filming later this year, Deadline reported. Majors will star in Merciless as a top CIA interrogator who must embrace his darkest instincts to confront an evil spirit that has possessed the woman he loves.

The thriller is based on an original screenplay by Frank Hannah and will be directed by Martin Villeneuve.

“Merciless intertwines themes of possession, revenge and personal justice within a haunting narrative. It explores the psychological descent of John, played by Majors, and the supernatural forces challenging his sanity,” Villeneuve says.

Christopher Tuffin will produce the film as part of his new global media venture which works to disrupt the status quo by refusing “to let the court of public opinion and selective prosecution undermine great art and artists.”

“In graduate school, I had the good fortune to study screenwriting under Blacklist scribe Millard Lampell and learned from him the dangers of letting politics undermine due process and deprive artists of their careers,” Tuffin says.

“I consider it an honor and a privilege to be working with Jonathan who is such a great talent now that this matter has been adjudicated.”

It’s a big step for Majors in the wake of his fall from grace following his domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in New York City last year. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was arrested in March 2023 on allegations he choked, assaulted, and harassed Jabbari following a physical altercation.

Following a two-week trial that ended in December 2023, Major was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment in a split verdict. He was sentenced to probation and ordered to complete a year-long counseling program while avoiding any jail time.

Last week, Majors broke down in tears while being presented with the Perseverance Award at Hollywood Unlocked’s annual Impact Awards. Iyanla Vanzant, who presented him with his award, held his head as he cried in her arms.

“I’m imperfect. I have shortcomings — I acknowledge them,” Majors said during his acceptance speech.

BREAKING: Jonathan Majors takes the stage and immediately breaks down in tears as he accepts a Perseverance Award. He’s comforted by presenter Iyanla Vanzant who kisses his forehead and cheeks, rubs his shoulders and dries his tears. He first offers thanks to “Lord and savior… pic.twitter.com/jVytEQnfgf — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 22, 2024

Merciless will be the first film Majors has booked to lead in since his high-profile assault case.