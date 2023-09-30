‘I Don’t Play Bout My Baby’: Jonathan Owens Fires Back At Fan Who Said His Wife, Simone Biles, Was Rude

Don’t talk bad about NFL player Jonathan Owens’ wife, who happens to be the most decorated gymnast ever, Simone Biles.

Owens, a defensive back for the Green Bay Packers, defended his wife against claims of rudeness made by a fan who encountered Biles during a shopping trip. The incident was brought to light when the fan alleged that Biles was dismissive and impolite during their encounter at a makeup store where she had been working.

The fan, whose account is now private, detailed the encounter through a series of tweets. According to the tweets, the fan mentioned an incident from several months ago, where Biles was described as “so f***ing rude.”

The fan claimed that Biles, 26, refused to take a picture with a coworker’s daughter, justifying it by saying, “Absolutely not. Your daughter is 4 she doesn’t even know me.”

The fan also alleged that Biles complained to the store manager about feeling uncomfortable with people staring at her while she shopped, TMZ reported.

“For months after,” the woman also tweeted, “every time I’d see new about her and they would call her sweet I just recall how mean she was for no reason. When she left we all were like ‘what the f*** just happened.'”

Owens took to social media to defend his wife against these accusations, calling the story a lie.

Owens explained that he was with Biles during the encounter in question and asserted that the allegations were an attempt to gain viral attention. He stressed that Biles is the “sweetest person in the world” and clarified that declining a picture doesn’t make someone rude. Owens further expressed that celebrities often desire to shop in peace and added that unwanted attention can be overwhelming, The New York Post reported.

“Spreading lies on the internet is crazy,” he posted. “It’s okay for her to deny a picture. People don’t understand sometimes you just want to shop in peace, if she stops and takes one picture people will just keep following her and won’t leave us alone.”

He added, “And another thing, I’ve never heard her talk to someone like that, especially to someone who asked her for a picture, like why would you try to make her look like that.”

He continued, “I’m not going for that, I don’t play bout my baby.”

