November 18, 2024
Smino Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From Harvard University’s Black Men’s Forum
The recording artist received the award for his impact in the Black community, in and out of the music industry.
Recording artist Smino was honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from Harvard University’s Black Men’s Forum on Nov. 8 at The Harvard Club of Boston.
The man born Christopher Smith Jr. posted the acknowledgment from the organization on his social media account.
“A couple days ago, I was honored by Harvard University’s Black Man Forum for my work in the community. I appreciate all my new bruddas I met at the Brotherhood Banquet 💪🏾 I’m very inspired by y’all hard work & thank you for giving me another reminder to keep goin ! @harvardbmf”
The Harvard Black Men’s Forum (BMF) was started in the 1970s by students who wanted to create a safe space for Black men on the campus of the famed Ivy League school, Harvard University. The organization was revitalized in 1999 and has grown to become one of the most recognized and celebrated organizations at the esteemed institution.
According to Broadway World, the ceremony occurred at The Harvard Club of Boston during its Annual Brotherhood Banquet. The event recognizes influential figures who positively impact the Black community in and out of the music industry. A Black Men’s Forum representative recognized the songwriter by saying, “The Brotherhood Banquet never fails to be the highlight of our time here at Harvard, and having Smino be a part of our history only serves to further our mission as an organization.”
The media outlet also reported that Smino, who has appeared alongside artists such as Chance the Rapper, Doja Cat, Ari Lennox, and Lucky Daye on various records, is currently finishing up his latest project, titled Maybe In Nirvana, although no release date has been set. The album is the follow-up to his last album, Luv 4 Rent, released on Motown Records on Oct. 28, 2022.
