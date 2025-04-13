Mic Drop: Flavor Flav’s 5-Year-Old Son Is Taking Over TikTok And L.A. Streets

The five-year-old son of reality TV personality Flavor Flav has been making a name for himself on the streets of Los Angeles and via social media by performing for crowds who gathered to see him do his thing.

According to People, Jordan Drayton, who uses the alias Jordan Sunshine, has been making strides with his street performances. With his talent, he has amassed a follower count of more than 662,000 on TikTok and 352,000 followers on Instagram. He has been singing since he was one, and while growing up, he stated that he had memories of playing the ukulele with his grandfather. He does enjoy performing for people and gets enjoyment from seeing them excited about his performance.

“My favorite part about performing on the street with people is that it just makes me happy, and it makes other people happy too,” Drayton told the media outlet. “They don’t have to buy tickets to go see a show at a big place; they can just watch me in Claremont. I jump off that ledge, and I just remember doing that and daring myself to do it every time.”

The young performer just released a music video on his TikTok account on April 12, showcasing his rap talent and acting skills. The song and video is titled, “Stronger.”

"Jordan's new music video for his rap song Stronger!"

“He’s been doing this for a long, long, long, long time since he was little and he practices a lot,” Gammell says. “He loves it. So he’s doing a lot of piano, drums, singing, and he does it for a long time during the day. He really, really enjoys it.”

Of course, Jordan can’t do this alone, as his supportive mother backs whatever he does and is always out there when he does perform for the crowd.

