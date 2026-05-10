Sports by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Joy Taylor’s Next Chapter In Sports Media This marks an important step in her career nearly a year after she left Fox Sports.







Joy Taylor is coming back to daily sports media with the launch of The Daily Play with Joy Taylor, a new short podcast distributed through the Urban One Podcast Network. This marks an important step in her career, nearly a year after she left Fox Sports.

The project places Taylor in the growing micro-podcast space, where sports commentary is provided in short, mobile-friendly formats. Each episode of The Daily Play is expected to last 5 to 10 minutes, offering a quick analysis of major sports headlines and context for listeners seeking brief updates.

The show airs Monday through Friday on Urban One’s audio network, including Radio One, REACH Media, and various podcast platforms. The format serves as a daily sports check-in, with year-round programming in which Taylor breaks down what happened, why it matters, and what to watch next in ongoing stories.

Taylor described the concept as a response to how people consume media today. She wanted to create a format that is “fast, focused, and always authentic,” showing the need for short but meaningful sports commentary for audiences with busy lives and constant news cycles.

Taylor spent nearly 10 years at Fox Sports, where she worked on key programs like Speak, Undisputed, and The Herd, establishing herself as a prominent voice in national sports television and debate coverage.

Her departure followed broader programming changes at FS1, after which she focused on independent digital work and podcasting centered on on-demand sports content. This transition marks a significant shift in her media career as she moves away from traditional television formats.

This move also highlights a larger trend in sports media, with established personalities increasingly shifting from linear TV programs to digital audio platforms.

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