Man With Body Armor And Weapons Arrested At NYC Traffic Stop

A man who with weapons, body armor, and suspicious writings was arrested June 12 during a traffic stop in Queens, New York.

According to NBC News, the man was detained and taken into custody around 4:30 a.m., and an investigation was started to find out if he had any emotional issues and the purpose of why he was heavily armed.

Officials didn’t know where he was heading, what his intentions were, including if he was taking part in an act of terrorism.

Authorities found a gun, knives, and other weapons and body armor. He was also apprehended with some writings, one of which stated: “You gonna learn today.”

The New York Police Department is leading the investigation.

CNN reported that the man’s name is Judd Sanson, a 27-year-old Queens resident. Sanson was stopped after police officers noticed the license plate on a Black Ford Explorer was blacked out. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey B. Maddrey told reporters that officers discovered a large cache of weapons, handcuffs, NYPD uniform items, and a New York City transit vest.

Sanson faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon a loaded firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of an ammo feed device, and an obscured license plate.

“We’re going to be very thorough with this investigation,” Maddrey said during a press conference. “It will be investigated by the detective bureau along with our intel unit to just see what else we can learn about this arrest.”

Based on what officials found in the vehicle, investigators from the NYPD’s Intelligence Division and the Joint Terrorism Task Force were brought in.

“Members of this department make gun arrests, weapons arrests, arrests for knives every day. But an arrest of this magnitude—the amount of ammunition, NYPD paraphernalia in the car, was significant,” Maddrey said.

According to CNN, his lawyer entered a not guilty plea and Sanson was remanded into custody. His next hearing is set for Monday, June 17.

RELATED CONTENT: Police In California Will Be Required By Law To Disclose Reason For Traffic Stop