Tupac Murder Suspect Keefe D Denied Bail After ‘Source Hearing’

After learning that Keefe D, suspected of involvement in the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, had the necessary funds to post a $750,000 bond for house arrest, a judge denied the request, ruling that the suspect will remain in custody until his trial in November.

According to KTNV Las Vegas, when notified of Keefe D’s release request, prosecutors requested a “source hearing” to determine how he was able to secure the bond legally. Judge Carli Kierny held the hearing on June 25. Cash “Wack100” Jones, manager of artists such as Ray J and The Game, was revealed as the benefactor who provided the bond money. Despite his testimony, Judge Kierny denied the request to place Keefe D on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Kierny stated she wasn’t convinced that Keffe D did not make arrangements to sell the rights to his story to Wack. In Nevada, convicted killers are not allowed to profit from the crimes they commit.

Wack appeared via an online link and informed the judge that he paid 15% of the bail amount, which comes out to $112,500. He insisted that it was a “gift” from his business accounts. He claimed there was no arrangement or financial agreement in place for the money he put up. Yet, prosecutors showed a recent video that revealed Wack talking to DJ Vlad stating he would post bond for Keefe D to get the rights to do a television series about him.

“It’s only $75,000,” Wack said in the interview. “I’ve been thinking about going to get him with the stipulations that I’ll do the series on it.”

After the revelation, Wack claims that he only said that to help the interview gain more views.

“That’s what I said to Vlad but Keefe D is already involved with somebody. I have no contracts with him. Before you go on Vlad, you have a discussion about what you’re going to talk about and what needs to be said to draw up views. There’s nothing about Vlad and nothing about YouTube that says that we’re being truthful about what we’re saying for entertainment.”

Prosecutors also played an audio tape of a phone call between Wack and Keefe D talking about the arrangement.

“You got to remember, this s**t can set you up for the rest of your life. I will get you out and then we’ll sit down and talk about all that,” Wack tells Keefe D.

In the judge’s ruling, he stated, “While Mr. Jones testified he was bonding out Mr. Davis because Mr. Davis was fighting cancer and had been a pillar of the community, his previous interviews with VladTV suggested another motive.”

The former gang member has been in jail at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas since he was arrested last Sept. 29. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

