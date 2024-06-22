2Pac’s Accused Killer Keefe D Secures $750,000 Bond, Hearing Set For For Possible Release

In January, a Las Vegas judge set a bail amount of $750,000 for Duane “Keefe D” Davis, a former Los Angeles-area gang leader accused of killing hip-hop music legend Tupac Shakur in 1996. The attorney for Keefe D has filed paperwork asking the judge for permission to post a $750,000 bond to free his client so he can be placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

According to The Associated Press, Keefe D’s defense attorney, Carl Arnold, filed documents on June 20 as the judge scheduled a hearing for June 25. Arnold will ask the judge to allow the suspect to be on house arrest as he prepares for his trial scheduled to take place on Nov. 4. If convicted, Keefe D faces life in prison for his alleged involvement in helping orchestrate Tupac’s killing on Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas.

The former gang member has been in jail at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas since he was arrested last Sept. 29. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

The bond was secured by Crum & Forster Insurance and North River Insurance Co. and prosecutors have asked Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny to have a “source hearing” to show how Davis was able to obtain the necessary money to secure the bond legally.

Prosecutors say they have strong evidence that Keefe D incriminated himself in a book he released in 2019 as well as during police and media interviews since 2008.

Tupac was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas after attending a Mike Tyson fight on Sept. 7, 1996. The controversial rapper died six days later on Sept. 13. Keefe D, who wrote the book Compton Street Legend and did many interviews over the years, initially said that the killing of the “Me Against the World” lyricist was done by his nephew, Orlando Anderson, who was killed two years later. Anderson was seen on surveillance video having an altercation with the entertainer before the “All Eyez On Me” emcee died.

